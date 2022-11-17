ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
todayshomeowner.com

Ask Danny | Ep. 20: Home Heating Tips — Do This Now to Stay Warm All Winter

In this episode of “Ask Danny,” I’m talking with third-generation heating specialist Josh Hembree, general manager of Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning in Mobile, Ala. He’s answering some of the most-asked questions we get about heating your home. About Josh. Born and raised in Mobile, Josh...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cltampa.com

A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
miltonfl.org

City of Milton Receives Checks from Florida Power & Light Company

Milton, Fla. – On Wednesday, November 16th, City of Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay received two checks from Steve Rhodes of the Florida Power & Light Company on behalf of the city totaling $40,000.00. These funds were given to the city for use on two of its most recent projects.
MILTON, FL
AL.com

AL.com

