WAWA leases land in Fairhope
Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
City to widen roadway from Target to Fort Morgan Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – John G. Walton Construction has submitted the winning bid for a more than $10 million construction project to add a third southbound lane to State Route 59 from the Target center to Fort Morgan Road.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
In this episode of “Ask Danny,” I’m talking with third-generation heating specialist Josh Hembree, general manager of Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning in Mobile, Ala. He’s answering some of the most-asked questions we get about heating your home. About Josh. Born and raised in Mobile, Josh...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Cement maker Holcim US has agreed to pay $100,000 in fines to settle alleged air pollution violations after reports of large clouds of cement dust leaving its facility in Theodore in Mobile County. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced this week that it had reached a settlement with Holcim...
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Dauphin Island is getting more than $26 million for the restoration of the East End of the Island. And it’s something that has officials and residents excited. Mayor Jeff Collier says it’s a long time coming. “This is...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
Milton, Fla. – On Wednesday, November 16th, City of Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay received two checks from Steve Rhodes of the Florida Power & Light Company on behalf of the city totaling $40,000.00. These funds were given to the city for use on two of its most recent projects.
