BBC
Leonid meteor shower: When, where and how to catch a glimpse of the shooting stars
The Leonid meteor shower is set to light up the night's sky in the early hours of Friday. Those living in the south and west of the UK will have the best chance of catching a glimpse of the shooting stars, with clearer skies forecast. However, cloudy and rainy conditions...
Stunning Leonids Meteor Shower Will Soon Peak — Here’s How To Catch It
If you’re already feeling the itch to watch yet another a spectacular sky show this month, time to mark your calendars. After a total lunar eclipse that coincided with a full moon, and the peaks of some other fabulous meteor showers, November still has more in store. This month...
Don't Miss Out | Taurid Meteor Shower This Weekend
The Taurid meteor shower is an exciting two-part celestial event, with the Southern Taurids emerging Nov 4-5. With the Northern Taurids making their appearance between Nov 12-13. This weekend look up to the sky because this event is one you don't want to miss.
msn.com
Watch for fireballs as the Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight (Nov. 12)
On Saturday (Nov. 12) the annual Taurid meteor shower will reach its peak in the northern hemisphere. This year the Northern Taurid meteor shower lasts from Oct. 20 to Dec. 2 and is most visible from the shower's radiant point (the spot in the sky from which they appear to originate) in the direction of the constellation Taurus when it is above the horizon.
Astronomers just detected a potentially hazardous 0.9-mile-wide asteroid hiding in the Sun's glare
An international team of astronomers has discovered three near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System, safely tucked in the glare of the Sun. One of them is an enormous asteroid, dubbed a "planet killer" that could someday collide with the Earth. One does not have to worry, as...
Fireballs likely in our night sky over the weekend
The Taurid meteor shower could send a stream of fireballs across our night sky at its peak Friday and Saturday, November 12-13. According to the American Meteor Society, the Taurids tend to produce extra fireballs every seven years and 2022 is year seven on the cycle. An incredible year for fireballs occurred in 2015.
natureworldnews.com
Space Watch: Planet Killer Asteroid Headed to Our Direction, Should We Start Worrying?
A huge "planet killer" asteroid has been discovered and is heading in our direction. The space rock 2022 AP7, which has a diameter of 1 to 2 km and passes our orbit, has "no risk" of impacting Earth. Largest in Eight Years. According to astronomers, the largest planet-killer-sized asteroid to...
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
scitechdaily.com
Don’t Miss: Total Lunar Eclipse and Leonid Meteor Shower
The Leonids will battle against moonlight this year, but anyone with a view of the Moon in the a.m. on November 8 can enjoy a lunar eclipse. November 8 – Total lunar eclipse in the hours before sunrise. November 11 – The Moon appears directly between Mars and bright...
Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years
Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
Scientists Figured Out When And How Our Sun Will Die, And It Will Be Epic
How will our Sun look after it dies? Scientists have made predictions about what the final days of our Solar System will look like, and when it will happen. And we humans won't be around to see the Sun's curtain call. Previously, astronomers thought the Sun would turn into a...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
A blood moon, lunar eclipse, and fiery meteor shower will all grace the sky this week
Heads up, space cadets—there are some with some very exciting sky gazing opportunities to take advantage of this week. Luckily, you should be able to watch them without a telescope. First up is Tuesday’s full blood moon lunar eclipse. Stargazers in North America, Central America, most of South America,...
msn.com
Closest known black hole to Earth, sitting 1,600 light-years away, found by astronomers
Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth. The dormant black hole, dubbed Gaia BH1, sits 1,600 light-years away – three times closer than the last black hole to hold the record – in the constellation Ophiuchus. The black hole weighs 10 times the mass of our sun.
msn.com
'Planet Killer' Asteroid Is Detected in the Sun's Glare
'Planet Killer' Asteroid , Is Detected , in the Sun's Glare. Scientists working in Chile at the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope housed within the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory detected the asteroid. They published a report on their findings on Oct. 31 in the 'The Astronomical Journal.'. Our twilight survey is scouring the area within the orbits of Earth and Venus for asteroids, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. So far we have found two large near-Earth asteroids that are about 1 kilometer across, a size that we call planet killers, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. The orbit of asteroid 2022 AP7, one of the two "planet killer"-sized asteroids discovered, could potentially cross paths with Earth's orbit. Asteroids of this size are dubbed "planet killers" because impact "would have a devastating impact on life as we know it.". It would be a mass extinction event like hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. For now, scientists say the asteroid "will stay well away from Earth.". Discovering such asteroids is a complicated undertaking. Deep images are needed because asteroids are faint. , Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. You are fighting the bright twilight sky near the Sun as well as the distorting effect of Earth’s atmosphere, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. The researchers in Chile use a Dark Energy Camera (DECam), which makes the hunt for asteroids possible. Our DECam survey is one of the largest and most sensitive searches ever performed for objects within Earth’s orbit, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. This is a unique chance to understand what types of objects are lurking in the inner Solar System, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.
Did We Really Land on the Moon?
Neil Armstrong became the first man to land on the moon in 1969. However, today over 50 years later, some people online and on television programs still say that NASA faked the lunar landing on the moon.
Photo Shows Enormous Asteroid 2022 RM4 Before Its Close Pass by Earth
The image depicts the massive asteroid one day before it zoomed past Earth at over 52,000 miles per hour.
NASA confirms massive meteoroid behind huge Mars crater, earthquake
Scientists at NASA have determined that a large meteoroid strike was the cause of a magnitude 4 earthquake on Mars.
watchers.news
Asteroid 2022 WJ1 impacts Earth over Niagara Falls – the 6th asteroid detected before impact
A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2022 WJ1 impacted Earth’s atmosphere over Niagara Falls at 08:27 UTC on November 19, 2022, becoming the 6th asteroid to be discovered before impacting Earth. The object was first observed at Mt. Lemmon Survey at 04:53 UTC – just a couple of hours before the...
Astronomy.com
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
