105.7 The Hawk

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
105.7 The Hawk

NJ sets new date for run-off elections

State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit

There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules

There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
GEORGIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ

According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
105.7 The Hawk

Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ weather: Two storm systems to watch over Thanksgiving weekend

Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
OREGON STATE
105.7 The Hawk

