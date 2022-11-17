Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Supporting local families with a kind donation from Cache Valley Creamery
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — As families around the nation prepare for another merry holiday season, many are instead working to stave off hunger during the winter. Here in Utah, students and families in need living inside the Salt Lake School District can breathe a sigh of relief this year.
ABC 4
Discipline versus punishment
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) What does discipline look like and what should it accomplish? What is the difference between discipline and punishment? Kyriaki Joy spoke about the differences today. “A lot of times we look at discipline as punishment,” she said, but instead it should...
ABC 4
Utah American Red Cross honoring volunteers in a special ceremony
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – The Red Cross Utah celebrated the hard work of 16 volunteers in the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 12. The Red Cross says these volunteers, and more than 1,100 others statewide, are being recognized for their commitment to various Red Cross efforts, including nationwide disaster relief, responding to flooding and local home fires, preparing residents for the unexpected, supporting military families, helping reconnect families separated by war and natural disasters, and collecting blood donations.
Comments / 0