HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School girls’ basketball team opened its season with a matchup against El Capitan High of Lakeside here on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Vaqueros coming out on top, 53-50. The Vikings (0-1 overall) found themselves behind at halftime, trailing El Capitan (2-1 overall) 27-20. Holtville closed the gap to 36-33 at the end of the third quarter and built a 45-40 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

HOLTVILLE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO