ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holtvilletribune.com

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Vikings Lose Opener vs. El Capitan

HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School girls’ basketball team opened its season with a matchup against El Capitan High of Lakeside here on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Vaqueros coming out on top, 53-50. The Vikings (0-1 overall) found themselves behind at halftime, trailing El Capitan (2-1 overall) 27-20. Holtville closed the gap to 36-33 at the end of the third quarter and built a 45-40 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico Fire Station 1 Project Nears Completion

CALEXICO – Now that the end of construction is nearing for the Calexico Fire Department’s new headquarters, Chief Diego Favila said the “warm feeling” he had felt at the start has returned. Understandably, Favila’s initial comforting feeling had lessened as the project’s one-year construction timeframe extended...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Niland Man in Custody After Discharging Gun During Altercation with Deputies

NILAND – A 29-year-old Niland man was arrested for reportedly discharging a firearm during a physical altercation with county Sheriff’s Office deputies the evening of Sunday, Nov. 20 in Niland. After initially leaving the scene of a reported domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Main Street at...
NILAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy