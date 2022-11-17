ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

The Comeback

Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines got hit with some absolutely horrible news when star running back Blake Corum left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of the team’s narrow win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Though Blake Corum did return to the game in the second half, he took Read more... The post Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury

UPDATE: Corum returned to the game in the second half despite the scary moment. Throughout this season, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been one of the most dominant running backs in the country, if not the single most dominant, and he suffered a scary and concerning knee injury during Saturday afternoon’s game against Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Blake Corum injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police

Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
DETROIT, MI
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arab American News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

