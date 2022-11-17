Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson contributes to Broncos loss with horrible decision
Russell Wilson had one of his best statistical games of the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Denver Broncos quarterback still cost his team dearly with a very poor decision late in regulation. The Broncos had a 16-13 lead over the Raiders at the two-minute warning...
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Wan’Dale Robinson Out for Season with Torn ACL
The New York Giants’ injury woes continue after the team announced that rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL. He will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. New York’s injury woes especially with their wide receiver core have devastated the team this season. Robinson was having a promising rookie season and now that season is unfortunately over for him. New York is still in the middle of the hunt for a spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs and will need to find production elsewhere on the roster with so many wide receivers injured.
Kyle Pitts Placed on Injured Reserve with Torn MCL
The Atlanta Falcons have announced that they have placed tight end, Kyle Pitts, on injured reserve with a torn MCL. There was some fear in the organization that he suffered the tear and an MRI confirmed those fears. Right now it seems likely he will need surgery and that will end his season. The highly touted tight end has had some struggles this year, but still shows promise and is a big part of the plans moving forward with the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts was the team’s 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft becoming the highest-drafted tight end ever.
Melvin Gordon Waived by Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have announced that they have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon. This comes after the team’s Week Eleven 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon has had a fumbling problem in Denver and coughed up one against Las Vegas that was recovered by Denver. He has also been somewhat disgruntled since losing carries to recently signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Denver also traded for Miami Dolphins veteran running back Chase Edmonds before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline as well. Now he will look for another team to sign with for the rest of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Hendon Hooker Out with Torn ACL
The Tennessee Volunteers will be without star quarterback Hendon Hooker after he sustained a torn ACL. Hooker had the injury occur during Saturday’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The injury happened in the 4th quarter on a play when Hooker fell on a non-contact injury. The school confirmed this unfortunate injury as a torn ACL on Sunday afternoon. Hooker was a Heisman Trophy candidate this season and now he will have to focus on recovering from this injury instead of competing for a spot in the 2022-23 College Football Playoffs. The super senior will now focus on his recovery and next move in life.
