The Atlanta Falcons have announced that they have placed tight end, Kyle Pitts, on injured reserve with a torn MCL. There was some fear in the organization that he suffered the tear and an MRI confirmed those fears. Right now it seems likely he will need surgery and that will end his season. The highly touted tight end has had some struggles this year, but still shows promise and is a big part of the plans moving forward with the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts was the team’s 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft becoming the highest-drafted tight end ever.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO