November Swim Guide results are in
Last month, Sound Rivers expanded its water-quality testing to year-round, and the November results have come in. “Everything passed on the Neuse this latest round of testing,” said Jill Howell, Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper. “It was the Tar-Pamlico that had a few sites fail.”. Port Terminal in...
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
Pack claims tournament title
The Washington High School wrestling team won the Saints Takedown Kings Invitational Saturday at Southern Wayne High School. C.B. Aycock, Rosewood, North Lenoir, Wake Forest West Johnston, Goldsboro, Tarboro and the host school also competed. Bryant Smith (160) and Gabe Davis (195) won their weight classes, while Christian Price (113), Sawyer Vosburgh (120) Gabe Forman (145) and Walker Heath (220) finished second. (Submitted)
WASHINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, October 31 – November 6, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of October 31 through November 6, 2022. Traffic stop at 100 block of East Fifth St., at 12:45 a.m. Runaway at 100 block of Sparrow Drive, at 3:30 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at 200 block...
BELHAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT: Oct.29-Nov.4, 2022
October 29-30 No incidents reported. Assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor at California Street.
NCDPS: Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide
MAURY — Maury Correctional Institution offender Bradley Lynn Chavis (#0992910) has died in an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. Friday. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures, and EMS was called. He was pronounced deceased at 7:08 p.m. Law enforcement was notified of the...
