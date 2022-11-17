The most interesting seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend might be the one next to former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace. After the Bears fired Pace in January, he landed as a senior personnel executive with the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears team he will watch play the Falcons on Sunday is largely different than the one he built while going 48-65 over seven seasons in Chicago. New ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO