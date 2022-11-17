Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Richard Sherman Shocked By Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Assessment Of Play
Zach Wilson didn’t seem interested in taking blame for the Jets’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday, which caught the ire of a former All-Pro cornerback. New England took a 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium thanks to a heroic 84-yard punt return touchdown from rookie Marcus Jones. Despite not scoring a touchdown on offense, Wilson was defiant in his belief he and the offense were not to blame for the loss.
Robert Saleh Has Telling Answer On If Zach Wilson Will Remain Jets Starting Quarterback
Following Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Robert Saleh said benching Zach Wilson was the "furthest thing" from his mind. That's apparently no longer the case. Via SNY's Connor Hughes, Saleh said Monday that he's "keeping everything on the table" to consider "what's best" for the...
Yardbarker
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble
The UW seems to rate consideration for up to five postseason games.
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Giants' Brian Daboll has no regrets over using Adoree' Jackson as returner
After a two-fumble performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the New York Giants decided to go with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson as their punt returner. It was a decision that not many fans agreed with, likely remembering back to the Jason Sehorn fiasco of 1998. That decision backfired on the Giants instantaneously and altered the course of Sehorn’s entire career.
Giants vs. Lions Gameday: Receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson Active
Here's a look at the inactive list for both the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
Sporting News
Will Zach Wilson start for the Jets vs. Bears? Robert Saleh not committing on Week 12 QB after latest loss
Zach Wilson's leash for the Jets is looking shorter than ever after Sunday's heartbreaking 10-3 loss to the Patriots, which featured a last-second punt-return touchdown from New England to cap it off. It was the last of 17 punts over the course of the game, 10 of which came from the Jets.
As the new-look Chicago Bears face Ryan Pace’s new team, the attention is on his last big move as GM — drafting Justin Fields
The most interesting seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend might be the one next to former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace. After the Bears fired Pace in January, he landed as a senior personnel executive with the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears team he will watch play the Falcons on Sunday is largely different than the one he built while going 48-65 over seven seasons in Chicago. New ...
Robert Saleh Reveals If He's Considering Quarterback Change
It's no secret that Zach Wilson struggled on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. He only completed nine passes, which is one less than the number of punts that the Jets had (10). It led to a 10-3 loss after the Patriots walked them off with less than 10 seconds left.
