Seattle, WA

NESN

Richard Sherman Shocked By Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Assessment Of Play

Zach Wilson didn’t seem interested in taking blame for the Jets’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday, which caught the ire of a former All-Pro cornerback. New England took a 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium thanks to a heroic 84-yard punt return touchdown from rookie Marcus Jones. Despite not scoring a touchdown on offense, Wilson was defiant in his belief he and the offense were not to blame for the loss.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Brian Daboll has no regrets over using Adoree' Jackson as returner

After a two-fumble performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the New York Giants decided to go with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson as their punt returner. It was a decision that not many fans agreed with, likely remembering back to the Jason Sehorn fiasco of 1998. That decision backfired on the Giants instantaneously and altered the course of Sehorn’s entire career.
Chicago Tribune

As the new-look Chicago Bears face Ryan Pace’s new team, the attention is on his last big move as GM — drafting Justin Fields

The most interesting seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend might be the one next to former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace. After the Bears fired Pace in January, he landed as a senior personnel executive with the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears team he will watch play the Falcons on Sunday is largely different than the one he built while going 48-65 over seven seasons in Chicago. New ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Robert Saleh Reveals If He's Considering Quarterback Change

It's no secret that Zach Wilson struggled on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. He only completed nine passes, which is one less than the number of punts that the Jets had (10). It led to a 10-3 loss after the Patriots walked them off with less than 10 seconds left.

