Pack claims tournament title
The Washington High School wrestling team won the Saints Takedown Kings Invitational Saturday at Southern Wayne High School. C.B. Aycock, Rosewood, North Lenoir, Wake Forest West Johnston, Goldsboro, Tarboro and the host school also competed. Bryant Smith (160) and Gabe Davis (195) won their weight classes, while Christian Price (113), Sawyer Vosburgh (120) Gabe Forman (145) and Walker Heath (220) finished second. (Submitted)
Carolyn L. Cox
Mrs. Carolyn L. Cox, age 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at East Carolina Health Medical Center in Greenville. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church in Blounts Creek. A private committal will be held at Pamlico Memorial Gardens in Washington. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church.
November Swim Guide results are in
Last month, Sound Rivers expanded its water-quality testing to year-round, and the November results have come in. “Everything passed on the Neuse this latest round of testing,” said Jill Howell, Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper. “It was the Tar-Pamlico that had a few sites fail.”. Port Terminal in...
More in store for Holiday Homes Tour
It’s that time of year again to enjoy one of Washington’s most anticipated winter events. More than just an open house, the annual Holiday Homes Tour takes you inside some of Washington’s loveliest homes and, for the first time, local Washington businesses. These houses and business store fronts will be aglow in holiday splendor.
Deed transfers: November 6-12, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. Benjamin W. Marsh Jr to Hosey Ice LLC, Lot 4 Block 1 Pamlico Village, Long Acre Township. Mark Brooke to Luke Conway, property on Main & Lee St., Belhaven. Sherry Cavanaugh to Luke Conway, property on Main...
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
BELHAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT: Oct.29-Nov.4, 2022
October 29-30 No incidents reported. Assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor at California Street.
WASHINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, October 31 – November 6, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of October 31 through November 6, 2022. Traffic stop at 100 block of East Fifth St., at 12:45 a.m. Runaway at 100 block of Sparrow Drive, at 3:30 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at 200 block...
Divorces: November 6-12, 2022
The following people were granted divorces in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. Amanda Leigh Tanner Beech and Marvin A. Tanner III. Angelica Gissel Gil River and Eduardo Crespo-Arriaga.
