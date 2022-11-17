ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carmel road construction updates

As the year draws to an end, the City of Carmel continues to work with contractors to establish alternative plans to allow for traffic to flow through existing incomplete projects. As these projects continue to be impacted by regional cement supply challenges, the completions dates will move in to 2023.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel

Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
MONROVIA, IN
WTHR

Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Columbus man dies after being hit by a train

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Business fire under investigation in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) – A business fire that happened Sunday morning is under investigation in Monrovia, according to Mooresville Fire Department. At 7:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Main Street. First arriving crews made entry and tried to put out the fire. Firefighters were...
MONROVIA, IN
WANE-TV

2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Frozen pipe risk tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday will start with a sunny sky with increasing clouds in the afternoon as a dry cold front moves through. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s in the early afternoon with a strong southwest wind shifting back to the west as the cold front passes. Temperatures...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center

The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience. It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around. Some...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Simmons’s Soiree Space

❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

