Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
readthereporter.com
Carmel road construction updates
As the year draws to an end, the City of Carmel continues to work with contractors to establish alternative plans to allow for traffic to flow through existing incomplete projects. As these projects continue to be impacted by regional cement supply challenges, the completions dates will move in to 2023.
Current Publishing
8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel
Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
wfyi.org
As state moves forward with Lebanon industrial district, some worry “they don’t have a clear plan”
Efforts are underway to build a massive, multi-billion dollar research and industrial park near Lebanon, Indiana. But as the project has grown, questions are being raised by both residents and the leaders of neighboring cities about what the project will look like - and what kind of resources it will require.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
Current Publishing
The Final Cut: Barber retires after 20 years at Boone Village Barber Shop
Every morning before Connie Jones starts cutting hair, she organizes her station. She lays out fresh towels, makes sure her tools are clean and fills her spray bottle with fresh water. It is the way she has started every day at the Boone Village Barber Shop. But on the first...
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
Two brothers looking to revitalize Garfield Park neighborhood
Two brothers are hoping to revitalize a more than 100-year-old building in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
Columbus man dies after being hit by a train
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Hall nets +3: Provisional ballot review for District 62 House gives Hall 15 more, Githens 12 more
Republican candidate Dave Hall now has 40 more votes than Democrat Penny Githens in the race for the Indiana state house District 62 seat. Before Friday’s review of provisional ballots—in each of the three counties that are partly included in District 62—the margin between the two candidates stood at 37.
WISH-TV
Business fire under investigation in Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) – A business fire that happened Sunday morning is under investigation in Monrovia, according to Mooresville Fire Department. At 7:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Main Street. First arriving crews made entry and tried to put out the fire. Firefighters were...
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Frozen pipe risk tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday will start with a sunny sky with increasing clouds in the afternoon as a dry cold front moves through. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s in the early afternoon with a strong southwest wind shifting back to the west as the cold front passes. Temperatures...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters
The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
WISH-TV
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center
The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience. It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around. Some...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Simmons’s Soiree Space
❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
Comments / 0