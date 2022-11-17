Mr. + Mrs. Claus attending 25th anniversary Holiday Square lighting; Casper workers started preparations in October

Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting ‘Holiday on the Homestead’ as it celebrates 20th anniversary in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will host its annual “Holiday on the Homestead” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with everything from live music to model trains to hand-dipped chocolates from the Dutch oven to a gingerbread house competition. “Holiday...
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. That is, as long as everywhere you go consists of various parts of Downtown Casper and Conwell Park, across the street from Banner Wyoming Medical Center. That's because Conwell Park is home to a cacophony of Christmas lights as...
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice hosting ‘Tree of Love’ ceremony for people to remember loved ones
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be hosting its annual “Tree of Love” ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 319 S. Wilson St. The “Tree of Love” is a way for people to remember loved ones who have died. People can add special tree ornaments to the Tree of Love.
oilcity.news
ART 321 hosting ‘Holiday Art Market’ with live music and 25+ artists and small businesses
CASPER, Wyo. — ART 321 will be hosting “Holiday Art Market” events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and again on Saturday, Dec. 3. In addition to gift options from local artists and small businesses, there will be live music during Saturday’s Holiday Art Market. Students and teachers with the Casper Music Teacher’s Association will perform “Sounds of the Season” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ART 321’s announcement said. Todd Smith and Steve Monroe will perform acoustic songs from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
newslj.com
Jeffree Star plans Casper store
CASPER (WNE) — Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a store in the former Hall on Ash building in downtown. The controversial celebrity and makeup magnate — who announced his plans Nov. 13 over social media — pitched the yet-to-be-named project as both a shop and “interactive space.”
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
oilcity.news
Windy, mainly sunny Thanksgiving week in store for Casper; 30% chance for snow Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect windy conditions this Thanksgiving week with mainly sunny skies and a chance for snow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, the high is forecast near 43 degrees with sunny conditions and wind gusts of up...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs
CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
oilcity.news
National gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving; Natrona County seeing prices under $3
CASPER, Wyo. — The nation’s average gas price fell for the second straight week, this time down 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64. Natrona County’s average price fell 22 cents from last week as local gas stations started offering regular gasoline for less than $3 per gallon.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
oilcity.news
Sunny skies, warmer temperatures in store for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s today and every day this week, treating Casper residents to some marginally warmer weather. Today, Casper’s high temperature will be 40 degrees, with a low of around 23. High southwestward winds are expected to have gusts upwards of 30 mph.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper high school, middle school students awarded at National FFA Convention
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Natrona County High School and CY Middle School students earned recognition at the National FFA Convention, the Natrona County School District said in a Nov. 17 press release. Bridger Haigler and Lorelai Wolfe finished seventh in the nation in the Division II Animal...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
oilcity.news
AMBER Alert canceled; 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona
CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in FBI custody, according to Casper...
