Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
Millions awarded to New Mexico groups for housing assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention. The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency […]
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
Warmer weather ahead for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After bitterly cold air across the state last week, this week will be a lot more seasonable for New Mexico. Weak, westerly upper level winds return to the state today. Westerlies bring drier and calmer conditions through most of this week. Temperatures will be significantly...
Much More Seasonable Week Ahead
New Mexico will no longer feel like it’s winter when you step outside (like last week), with high temperatures warming through the middle parts of the work week. Calm, westerly, upper level winds will return to the state today. This will bring in much drier and calmer conditions across the state through mid-week.
Freezing fog and snow showers south, clearing north
Good Saturday morning! It feels like winter this morning with temps well below freezing and below average. Record cold settled into the state Friday and will take a couple days to retreat. We’re also seeing some lighter snow showers across the south central mountains near Ruidoso. So you’ll definitely need the winter coats this morning and also may need a few extra minutes on the roads in some places. Temperatures will still be 10-15° below average this afternoon, as we rebound somewhat east. Clearing skies will take hold of northern and central parts of the state Saturday with clouds/flurries lingering south. Highs will only climb into the lower 40s for the metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and only lower 40s also for Roswell.
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The semi-finals for classes 3A-6A have come to a close. Here is a look at how teams advanced to the championship round. Second ranked La Cueva traveled to the Field of Dreams for a rematch against third ranked Centennial. When the two squads met in the regular season, La Cueva came out […]
