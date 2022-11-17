Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Steph's dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach
When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it's best to expect the unexpected. Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn't get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry's dagger three in the game's fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may break an impressive NFL record this season — with some help from a 17th game. After Sunday night’s win over the Chargers, Mahomes has a league-leading 3,265 passing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to pass for 5,551 yards in 17 games.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports
This stat sums up absurdity of Patriots' last-second win over Jets
There's winning ugly, and then there's the New England Patriots' 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots earned their 14th consecutive win over their AFC East rival despite neither team scoring an offensive touchdown. Marcus Jones saved the game from overtime, busting free for an 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a dramatic Patriots win.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on releasing Melvin Gordon: “We thought it was best for the team”
The NFL is a tough, unforgiving business. Almost every day during the season (and for much of the offseason), coaches and/or General Managers decide to terminate the employment of players, reasoning that it’s in the bests interests of the team. And, yes, you probably already know where I’m going...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
NBC Sports
Broncos waive Melvin Gordon
After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon. Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent. The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top...
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NBC Sports
Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in hilarious PGL cameo
Jerod Mayo was in a good mood after the New England Patriots' Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and it isn't difficult to understand why. His defense limited the Jets to just three points and 136 total yards of offense. After the win, Mayo made an unexpected cameo...
NBC Sports
Report: Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday’s game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Fields’ status for this week is uncertain. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called Fields “day to day” during his Monday news conference. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” Eberflus...
NBC Sports
Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, Josh Reynolds remain out of practice
The Lions already have ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah for Thursday’s game against the Bills. The turnaround time isn’t long enough for Okudah to recover from a concussion. They hope to have some of the players who didn’t play Sunday back for Thursday, but defensive lineman Charles Harris...
NBC Sports
Lovie Smith on potential QB change: We need to do some things differently and we will
Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders that he wouldn’t “just change to change” in response to questions about what the team would do to change their fortunes after a 1-8-1 start. Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things...
