Michigan State

Max Pro63
4d ago

I find these articles Propping her up laughable. Her record is terrible. She got slapped down twice by the Supreme Court. She killed thousands in nursing homes and was never held accountable. Sorry but she’s not presidential material. She’s barely governor material.

Linda Christensen
4d ago

She only received little over half the votes or 54% in Michigan. It wasn't too long ago there was a push to have her impeached. What makes anyone think she has a chance to be president.

Susie Q
4d ago

NO...It would be like having another Bumbling Biden ! She's not capable of handling a job at that caliber, she can't even handle Michigan !

