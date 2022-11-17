ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State rises with coach Mike Norvell, faces Louisiana

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XYAe_0jEgSm8000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Mike Norvell has been building a culture of embracing hard work at Florida State, and the 19th-ranked Seminoles are starting to deliver the progress he envisioned.

They’ve gone from three wins in 2020, his first season, to five in 2021 and now seven and counting this year. After a three-game midseason skid, the Seminoles (7-3) have won three straight, including a 42-point rout of rival Miami and a 38-3 beatdown of Syracuse last Saturday night. They finished Atlantic Coast Conference play at 5-3, the most league wins for the program since 2016.

“We talked about wanting to make a statement in how we finished,” Norvell said. “We secured at least a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division, which is not where we want to be. But it definitely shows growth. It shows steps of progress, and even with that stretch there in the middle of the season, I thought our guys responded at a very high level with our last three games in the ACC.”

There was cautious optimism for Florida State in Norvell’s third year. The team was picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division in the preseason. The Seminoles lost three straight October games to ranked ACC teams — Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Clemson — but finished with a flourish, knocking off Georgia Tech, Miami and Syracuse by a combined 124-22.

“We’ve been dominant the last three games, but we can be better,” Norvell said. “That is the push. That’s one of the things I appreciate with this team is that they understand the process of growth. Every one of these players, not only with what they do here at Florida State, but they all aspire to get to the next level. They all want to do more.”

After two losing seasons, Norvell and the Seminoles are bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. And Norvell’s record at Florida State is up to 15-16, with a chance for him to hit .500 with a win on Saturday. Next up is a home game with Louisiana, which has gone 5-5 in its first season under Michael Desormeaux. The Rajin’ Cajuns have leaned on a stingy defense, which is ranked 30th in the FBS. They’ve allowed just 21.2 points per game, although they have not yet played a Power Five opponent.

“These are fun games to get to go and play in,” Desormeaux said. “You get to go play a really good team on the road in an environment like we’re going to have over there at Florida State. It’s something that our players get excited about.”

TOP 20 X 2

Florida State ranks in the top 20 in the FBS in total offense (16th at 477 yards) and total defense (11th at 293 yards). The Seminoles are one of just four teams to rank in the top 20 in both categories, along with a pair of unbeatens, Georgia and Ohio State, and Alabama.

DOMINANT DEFENSE

Florida State has not allowed a touchdown on 23 straight drives and gave up just one field goal in each of the past two games. The Seminoles are also forcing more takeaways, and nickel cornerback Greedy Vance has interceptions in back-to-back games.

“We can always be better,” Vance said. “We still have small mistakes in and out throughout the week. We’re still striving to play a perfect game.”

BENSON’S BREAKOUT

Oregon transfer Trey Benson has had three straight 100-yard rushing games, setting a career high with 163 yards on 18 carries in the win at Syracuse. He is the first player in ACC history to be named the league’s running back of the week three straight times.

UNDERRATED PROSPECT

Louisiana receiver Michael Jefferson leads the team with 39 receptions for 669 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 Jefferson had a touchdown reception in four of his past five games. Norvell said he views Jefferson as an NFL prospect.

TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS

Quarterback Jordan Travis had a touchdown rushing and receiving as well as three passing TDs in the win at Syracuse. He is just the second Florida State player to have a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in a single game and the first since Red Parish in 1949.

Travis completed 21 of 23 passes for a career-best 91.3 completion percentage against the Orange. The redshirt junior has now surpassed 5,000 career passing yards at Florida State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU projected depth chart vs. Florida: One change of note

Florida State, currently riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Florida on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. Changes of note:. - Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Last week. it was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll

Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Louisiana: Pregame notes, updates

The No. 19 Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in history inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It is Military Appreciation Day, and the Seminoles are honoring service members by rushing out onto the field with flags carried and flown overseas by active duty and veterans alike. Florida State, along with the entire ACC, will be wearing a UVA sticker on their helmets to show support for the lives affected by the tragic events that happened earlier this week. A moment of silence will also be conducted before kick-off during the coin toss.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning Briefs: 11/18/2022

Local News Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow appeared on The Steve Stewart Show on Thursday. You can listen to the interview here. Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate

On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL

Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

People-watching at Club Downunder’s Tom the Mail Man concert

With the Student Union finally open, Club Downunder concerts have been one of the most exciting events for students to unwind from long nights of studying… or other late night activities. On Nov. 17, Club Downunder hosted a show with musician Tom the Mail Man and opener Tahj Keeton.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy