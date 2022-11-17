ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Column: Why CFP expansion can't work around the Rose Bowl

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mm6GV_0jEgSlFH00

When considering College Football Playoff expansion, think of implementing a new format for the 2024 and ’25 seasons as a chance for a test drive.

Flipping the current four-team playoff to 12 teams for the final two years of the current television contract will give those in charge of the postseason a look at how it works before committing to any part long term.

The number of teams and games is unlikely to change, but nothing about the how, when and where starting in 2026 is a lock. There is a chance the calendar for the entire college football season could be different by then.

That’s why the Rose Bowl’s request for future guarantees has created the latest — and maybe the last — hurdle before expansion.

The Granddaddy of Them All that dates to 1902 wants assurances from the CFP management committee that the game will continue to be played on New Year’s Day, kicking off about 90 minutes after the Tournament of Roses Parade ends and about two and a half hours before the sun sets on the San Gabriel Mountains.

If the CFP doesn’t accommodate, the Rose Bowl could stick with its current contract and make it impossible to expand early.

“The Rose Bowl Game continues to be open to the possibility of early expansion of the existing playoff. While we have requested specific contract assurances in our initial discussions with the College Football Playoff, we continue to remain open to these discussions,” game organizers said in a statement. “We have no intention of being the lone roadblock that would keep expansion from happening before the end of its current cycle.”

For most of the conference commissioners on the management committee trying to get early expansion across the goal line after more than a year of detours and delays, this is not a topic they are prepared to tackle.

“There hasn’t been a whole lot of conversation about 2026 yet,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock told AP. “We want to take care of 2024 and/or 2025 and then focus on 2026 and thereafter.”

The Rose Bowl only has so much leverage. Beyond 2025, there are no agreements in place for the playoff and conceivably it could be left out all together. Working in the Rose Bowl’s favor is its longtime, lucrative partnership with the Big Ten and Pac-12.

“We have been in conversation with all the New Year’s six bowl games, as they will be a part of the process if we are going to expand early,” Hancock said. “We prefer to continue the existing semifinals rotation in 2024 and 2025, and to play those eight quarterfinals in bowl games.”

The 12-team CFP model calls for four first-round games to be played at campus sites in mid-December. The quarters would be played in bowls already scheduled on and around Jan 1. of the ’24 and ’25 seasons.

There are already calls for more playoff games on campus from athletic directors who see the chance to boost season-ticket sales by dangling access to playoff games.

Hancock and management committee members have concerns about playoff games on campus. Not every college town has a massive stadium like Michigan’s Big House or The Swamp in Florida along with infrastructure to accommodate a big event on short notice.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said apprehension about campus games is at least in part tied to college football’s long allegiance to the bowls.

“It’s hard to imagine a world they have never seen before,” Stricklin said. “The first first-round playoff games (on campus) will change the narrative. I think there’s going to be a lot of schools pushing for as many campus playoff game as possible once they see them.”

In 2024 and 2025, the Rose Bowl is not scheduled to host a semifinal. In theory, this made it easier to flip the format for those years. The Rose Bowl would keep its highly valued time slot and host quarterfinals. Pushing back the semifinals and championship games for each of those years has been deemed doable.

But after the 2025 season, those dates don’t mean anything.

There is discussion at both the CFP and NCAA level about starting the season a week earlier. Turning Week Zero, the week before Labor Day weekend, into Week 1 would mean playing conference championship games on Thanksgiving weekend.

The playoff could start a week or two after that, and the quarterfinals (on campus or in bowl games) the following week. After a Christmas break, the semifinals — not the quarterfinals — would be played on New Year’s Day, similar to the way it is now.

This kind of a calendar helps alleviate some of the conflicts with scheduling against and around the NFL, a consistent ratings behemoth.

The commissioners who manage the CFP don’t have the power to unilaterally make this change. It’s going to take buy-in from campuses, conferences and media partners.

The bowls will have no say. They are taking orders at this point and hoping to remain a prominent part of the system — which is why many in college football scoff at the Rose Bowl coming across as making demands.

Here’s a solution: Make the Rose Bowl a permanent semifinal, played on New Year’s Day, along with the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

At a time when so much tradition is being trashed in college sports, why not try to hold on to one of the best?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens. He recalled not wearing shoes when he went outside to explore and create artwork on trees by painting with a mixture of charcoal and water. When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do. “I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition,” Corum said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Doctors said I probably wouldn’t be able to play sports.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday’s 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I’ve been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja’Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice squad for the game, caught the first TD pass of his career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after players killed

The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago. The university made the announcement Monday night, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot on Nov. 13 after a field trip to see a play in Washington. “The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration,” Virginia Tech said in a statement. “The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy ... .” Authorities have said that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Associated Press

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City. It was the fifth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and first since 2019. Technically a Cardinals home game, the festive, raucous announced crowd of 78,427 fans at Estadio Azteca heavily favored the 49ers, roaring particularly loud when Kittle and Deebo Samuel each scored on 39-yard touchdowns. San Francisco (6-4) has won five of its last seven and is tied with the Seahawks at the top of the NFC West. Garoppolo had another efficient performance, completing 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards. It was a tight game through much of the first half, but the 49ers pulled away in the second half, jumping ahead 24-10 early in the third quarter on a nifty end-around play. Samuel took the pitch and sprinted 39 yards, weaving through the Cardinals defense on his way to the end zone.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Over and over, No. 8 Duke went outside at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. More than half of Duke’s points came on 3-pointers. “We get up a lot of those shots here in Cameron,” guard Jeremy Roach said. “I think it’s a normal thing. We knew their defense was going to cover the paint, so we wanted to be shot ready.”
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Bradley scores 18, No. 17 SD St beats Ohio St 88-77 on Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 18 points before fouling out in the final minutes and helped No. 17 San Diego State rally from a slow start to beat Ohio State 88-77 Monday night in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish had 15 points apiece and Adam Seiko added 14 for the Aztecs (4-0). Sean McNeil scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Ohio State (3-1), which was playing away from Columbus for the first time this season. Brice Sensabuagh scored 17 and Bruce Thornton 13. Ohio State threatened to turn the momentum three times in the final minutes but the Aztecs answered each time.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Giants suddenly have concerns following bad loss, injuries

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time this season, there are concerns about the New York Giants. The team that first-year coach Brian Daboll led to seven wins in its first nine games looked very much like the dreadful 2021 Giants in dropping a 31-18 decision to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants turned the ball over three times, giving away 14 points. They were called for eight penalties for 63 yards and the normally tough red-zone defense allowed the Lions to score all four times they got inside the 20. Detroit also went 6 of 13 on third down. “In all the games before, we had some stuff going for us,” safety Julian Love said. “Today, I felt we were getting killed on penalties, turnovers, maybe explosive plays. I’m not sure what their third-down numbers were. All those situational things that we’ve been doing so well at on both sides of the ball, we didn’t have that today.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons rehired at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has landed back at Alabama as a top administrator. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Monday that Lyons has been hired as executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. West Virginia fired Lyons, who had led the program for eight years, on Nov. 14 during the football program’s worst stretch in more than 40 years. Lyons had served as Alabama’s deputy director of athletics from 2011-15. “Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” Byrne said. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy