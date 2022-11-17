Read full article on original website
Report details incident involving Oklahoma governor’s son and found box of guns
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Documents from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say John Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, was involved in an incident involving a found box of guns on Halloween. An incident report for the sheriff’s office listed John Stitt as one of five involved,...
‘This is a hate crime, 100%' Colorado state rep. says after Club Q shooting
The shooting in Colorado Springs comes amid an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures. State Representative Leslie Herod (D-Colo.), the first gay African American woman to be elected to Colorado’s state legislature, discusses ongoing threats the LGBTQ+ community faces across the country.Nov. 21, 2022.
okcfox.com
Logan County D.A. takes action after Governor's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students
Idaho police spent the weekend ruling out suspects in the homicide investigation of four college students. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest including how officials are assuring the public they are doing their best to keep the community safe. Nov. 22, 2022.
How Georgia's new voting law affects the Senate runoff
Georgia's election law that took effect last year means at least one major change for voters in the Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker: They'll be heading back to the polls a lot sooner. The law, Senate Bill 202, signed by Republican Gov. Brian...
Missouri couple in fatal Arkansas kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
Four Idaho students fatally stabbed while sleeping, autopsies reveal
Autopsy reports revealed that the four students killed near the University of Idaho were stabbed in their sleep. Officials said some of the victims had defensive wounds but there were no signs of sexual assault.Nov. 21, 2022.
Off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy shot multiple times by police after gunfight in New York
An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont was shot multiple times by police in New York after he was involved in a gunfight with another group of people early Sunday morning, police said. Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs,...
National Guard activated amid deadly western New York snow storm that has dropped more than 6 feet of snow in region
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the activation of the National Guard Saturday to help with clean up in the historic and deadly snow storm that battered parts of western New York. About 70 National Guard members were deployed to the badly-impacted southtowns, or the southern portion of Erie County,...
5 dead, 5 missing after vessel carrying migrants from Cuba capsizes off Florida coast
Five people died and a search was underway Monday for five others after a homemade vessel carrying migrants from Cuba capsized near the coast of Florida over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The search was taking place about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, an island in the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stitt asks Federal Court to allow four new gaming compacts deemed illegal in state court
TULSA, Okla. — Attorneys for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt argue in new filings four new tribal gaming compacts the governor signed back in 2020 are legal because of a U.S. Department of Interior decision they say overrides state court rulings. In new legal briefs filed Friday afternoon in Washington...
OBN seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills
Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) recently seized more than four pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets, according to an OBN Facebook post. The OBN posted the following on the Facebook page, as well as a picture of the pills:. OBN recently...
KOCO
Winter Weather Outlook: Looking ahead as Oklahoma heads into colder months
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, snow, ice and sleet all moved through Oklahoma. Now, Oklahomans are looking ahead to more winter weather. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane is getting Oklahomans prepared with his Winter Weather Outlook. He’s detailing what he’s watching for as we head into the colder...
chickashatoday.com
OKLAHOMA DOCTOR SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN FOUR YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ILLEGAL DRUG DISTRIBUTION AND HEALTH CARE FRAUD
OKLAHOMA CITY – On October 25, 2022, MELVIN LEE ROBISON, 68, of Lake City, Colorado, was sentenced to serve 54 months in federal prison for illegal drug distribution and health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma, U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzales for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez for the Drug Enforcement Administration – Dallas Field Office, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason E. Meadows for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General’s Dallas Regional Office.
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
KOCO
OSBI: Man kills 6-year-old, injures woman before turning gun on himself in southeastern Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after authorities say a 22-year-old man killed a 6-year-old boy and injured a woman before taking his own life Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma. Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office received calls about a shooting along Highway 147....
