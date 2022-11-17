ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

NBC News

How Georgia's new voting law affects the Senate runoff

Georgia's election law that took effect last year means at least one major change for voters in the Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker: They'll be heading back to the polls a lot sooner. The law, Senate Bill 202, signed by Republican Gov. Brian...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OBN seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills

Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) recently seized more than four pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets, according to an OBN Facebook post. The OBN posted the following on the Facebook page, as well as a picture of the pills:. OBN recently...
chickashatoday.com

OKLAHOMA DOCTOR SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN FOUR YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ILLEGAL DRUG DISTRIBUTION AND HEALTH CARE FRAUD

OKLAHOMA CITY – On October 25, 2022, MELVIN LEE ROBISON, 68, of Lake City, Colorado, was sentenced to serve 54 months in federal prison for illegal drug distribution and health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma, U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzales for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez for the Drug Enforcement Administration – Dallas Field Office, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason E. Meadows for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General’s Dallas Regional Office.
LAKE CITY, CO
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
