ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Officer gets less than 2 years for killing unarmed Black man

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waH5X_0jEgSgpe00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge on Thursday sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11½ to 23 months in prison in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist, far less than the decades behind bars he potentially faced.

Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. six seconds after arriving on the scene as Plowden sat on a sidewalk upon crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He was fired from the department months later.

Ruch, 34, was charged in 2020 and convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

But during the sentencing, Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott said Ruch had demonstrated good behavior since he was charged and a longer sentence would not offer him any rehabilitation. The sentence also includes parole eligibility and carries no financial penalties.

“Nothing he is going to do in prison is going to make him a better person,” McDermott said.

The judge’s decision outraged Ruch’s family.

“I wasn’t surprised, but I was disappointed,” Plowden’s widow, Tania Bond, said outside the courthouse, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Who wastes five years to come to court and hear 11 to 23 months? Did we value Dennis’ life or did we just throw something out there to feel like we shut the family up and feel like we satisfied?”

During the trial, Ruch told jurors he feared for his life when he fired at Plowden. He said Plowden had his left hand raised, but kept his right hand hidden despite police orders.

Prosecutors said there was no justification to shoot Plowden, noting that several other officers took cover and held their fire.

The bullet from Ruch’s gun went through Plowden’s raised left hand before striking him in the head. He died the next day.

During the trial, the defense attorney asked jurors to consider the two-minute chase through a city neighborhood that preceded the shooting. Plowden was driving a car initially thought to be linked to a recent homicide. But authorities said that he was not involved in that case.

The jury rejected a more serious third-degree murder charge, but also convicted Ruch of possessing an instrument of crime.

Ruch is one of three city police officers who had been charged with murder for their on-duty actions by District Attorney Larry Krasner, a longtime civil rights lawyer who frequently sued police earlier in his career. A first-degree murder charge filed against Ruch was dropped before trial.

Krasner’s office has 10 days to appeal the sentence, though prosecutors declined to immediately comment, according to the Inquirer.

Plowden’s widow won a $1.2 million wrongful death settlement from the city.

Comments / 34

Brian Thomas
4d ago

it's not that he's white it's the judge that said it's not all that bad what he did, now the shoe on the "other" foot THAT person would get the death penalty ESPECIALLY if the assailant is a black man....so why be surprised

Reply(3)
11
jake7412
4d ago

America. He will probably not serve anytime other than the few days in the county. It's called a "dress in dress out" to mandatory supervise release.

Reply
11
Scorpio64
4d ago

Well if nothing he do is going to make him a better person by being in prison long, well Hell let all of them out!

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in North Philly, police say

A 12-year-old boy died Saturday night after being shot in the head inside a North Philadelphia apartment, police said. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 33rd Street, according to police. Lt. John Walker said it was not immediately clear how the boy was shot, but that another 12-year-old and at least one adult were inside the second-floor apartment at the time and there were “multiple” guns found by police who searched the residence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy