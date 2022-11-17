ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Illinois man arrested on charges stemming from Capitol riot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man accused of grabbing a police officer’s baton and interfering with law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, prosecutors said.

Tyng Jing Yang, 60, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the felony offense of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, along with four related misdemeanor offenses.

He entered the Capitol building illegally, posed for photos in the Rotunda, and when law enforcement officers tried to clear the area, “Yang forcibly interfered with those efforts and physically grabbed hold of an officer’s baton,” according to court documents.

Yang appeared in Chicago’s federal court on Wednesday but was released pending his next court date, which will be a virtual hearing on Nov. 29 in Washington, D.C., according to a spokesperson for Yang’s attorney, Craig Estes.

The judge also ordered Yang, who holds dual Taiwan and U.S. citizenship, to surrender his Taiwanese passport, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The FBI tracked down Yang using cell phone, toll and security camera data, according to court documents.

More than 30 Illinois residents and nearly 900 people nationwide have been arrested on charges stemming from the riot.

Earlier this month, another Chicago area man pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer at the Capitol riot.

James Robert Elliott of Aurora, a member of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys, admitted to hitting an officer with a flag pole.

A U.S. Department of Justice press release said Elliott, 25, described his actions in texts afterward: “I bonked 2 cops … never thought I’d say that lol.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Addison Trail 58, Aurora Central Catholic 28 Air Force Academy 46, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 28 Antioch 60, St. Viator 52
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics' 9-game win streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine was back where he wanted to be, on the court and helping the Bulls get a win they sorely needed. Even better, it came against the team with the NBA’s best record. LaVine scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 28 and Chicago stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against a team that’s 13-4. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy