Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
New Zealand group wanting voting age set at 16 wins in court
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A lobby group seeking to lower New Zealand’s voting age from 18 to 16 won its appeal to the Supreme Court, which ruled Monday the current law amounts to age discrimination. However, changing New Zealand’s voting age would require agreement from a 75% supermajority of lawmakers, and even proponents acknowledge they don’t have the support to make it happen. Proponents are hopeful, though, that they can get the voting age lowered to 16 for local council elections as a first step, as that change requires only a regular majority of lawmakers. A number of countries are debating whether to lower their voting age. Some that allow people to vote at 16 include Austria, Malta, Brazil, Cuba and Ecuador.
