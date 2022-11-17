SEI to Help Develop, Oversee, Provide Services at Affordable Housing Development in North Portland

Read full article on original website
The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Thousands of Portland Mayor’s Texts Gone From Public Record
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials are missing from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests.
‘I Unreservedly Apologize’
As editor of The Oregonian, the current leader of the newsroom, I unreservedly apologize to our readers and our community for the racism in this newspaper and the legacy it leaves. For decades following its founding as a daily in 1861, The Oregonian promoted racist and xenophobic views. Editorials and...
Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
SALEM, OREGON—Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced a national Attorney Generalsettlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. This is the first settlement with state Attorneys Generals involving opioids and a national pharmacy chain, and more pharmacy settlements are expected in the future.
Veterans Day 2022: Nov. 11 Events, History and Resources for Veterans
The Skanner honors and thanks all service men and women, both past and present on this Veteran’s Day. Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 making it an annual observance, and it became a national holiday in 1938. Sixteen years later, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day to honor all those who served their country during war or peacetime. On this day, the nation honors military veterans -- living and dead -- with parades and other observances across the country and a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Woman Charged With Bias Crime in Alleged Bus Employee Attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been charged with bias crimes after allegedly spitting on and punching a TriMet transit employee in Portland, Oregon. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney, Nicole Hileman is accused of starting an argument Wednesday on a MAX light rail train, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
NAACP Portland Reminds Voters “What’s at Stake” on Eve of Election
Portland NAACP president Sharon Gary-Smith and vice president Donovan Scribes held a press conference this morning to remind voters of the organization’s priorities, to call out some “troubling public stances,” and to emphasize the importance of voting. While the NAACP Portland does not endorse individual candidates, they...
Free Seminar and Workshop: Understanding Trauma, Addictions, Spiritual Strongholds, and Mental Health
A free seminar and workshop, “Understanding Trauma, Additions, Spiritual Strongholds, and Mental Health”, will be held Saturday, November 19, 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The event is conducted by clergy, licensed drug and alcohol clinicians, mental health certified counselors, and peer support specialists. Included are video clips featuring nationally renowned neuroscientists and experts on shame and guilt.
Free Legal Clinic Wins State Bar Award for Innovation, Expands Its Impact
A community legal clinic launched two years ago with a recreational marijuana tax revenue grant has served more than 6,000 people and earned recognition from the Oregon State Bar. Portland Community College’s Community Legal & Educational Access & Referral (CLEAR) Clinic provides record and eviction expungement, an eviction legal defense...
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Sen. Lawrence Spence and Rep. Bynum Join Black Women Leaders Across Oregon to Stand in Solidarity with Nataki Garrett
SALEM – Today, Senator Akasha Lawrence Spence (D-Portland) and Representative Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) join Black women leaders across Oregon in releasing a statement celebrating Nataki Garrett, who has served as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s (OSF) Artistic Director since 2019. The leaders join in denouncing the racist death threats made against Ms. Garrett.
In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
‘People Are Mad’: Portland Votes on Government Changes
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
CareOregon, Healthy Birth Initiative Launch Pilot Program to Support Food Access for Black/African Americans
This year, in partnership with Multnomah County’s Healthy Birth Initiative, CareOregon launched a Postpartum Meal Delivery pilot program to address food insecurity and improve maternal and infant health outcomes in Black/African American families. The program provides prepared, nutritious meals to pregnant members and their families for six weeks around the birth of a child—alleviating a key stressor for new parents.
Forest Service Boss Decries Arrest of Worker in Planned Burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Forest Service has denounced the arrest by an Oregon sheriff of a Forest Service employee after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. The criticism by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore was followed by a statement...
We Stand for Real Reform and Representation for All
We all can see with our own eyes that Portland’s motto, “The City That Works,” rings hollow. Our current dysfunction is rooted in an outdated government structure—the “commission” form wherein each member of city council directly oversees different bureaus and services—that has not been changed in over 100 years. Our population has tripled in size since then, yet we still only have 5 members of city council and the overwhelming majority have been white men from a small handful of inner neighborhoods.
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
