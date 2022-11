“The Fall” executive producer Patrick Irwin (pictured above) has set a new project, Victorian detective drama “Fitz & Merryweather.” Abacus Media Rights are repping global sales, which will launch at Content London later this month. “Fitz & Merryweather” was created by “Shameless” writer Ben Edwards and “Grantchester” writer Rachael New, who also worked together on PBS/Masterpiece series “Miss Scarlet and The Duke.” “Upbeat crime drama series ‘Fitz & Merryweather’ is set against the backdrop of an everchanging London in the mid-19th century, as the hero detectives investigate cases of murder, theft, blackmail and missing persons,” reads the logline. Also exec producing is “Clean Sweep’s”...

