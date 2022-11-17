Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO