ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?

Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Ranking the Fantasy of Lights Before it Opens in Wichita Falls Next Week

Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Wichita Falls

Miss Joe on the show? Well good news! He is coming right here to Wichita Falls next year. If you want to talk about a show that I have spent too much time watching. It is 'Impractical Jokers'. It's mindless TV entertainment and I love it. Without a doubt my favorite on the show was Joe Gatto. He went all out on the show. Nothing was better than when he would win. His punishments for the guys were always the best. Perhaps the most famous is the tattoos.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy