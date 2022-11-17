Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As they watched House Speaker Nancy Pelosi step forward to wrangle an unruly Congress over the years or stare down a bombastic president, many women across the country saw a version of the calm, confident leader they hoped to be themselves. Pelosi, in rooms full of...
Sharon Kennedy: Remembering our assassinated president
It’s hard to believe it’s been 59 years since the assassination of President Kennedy. We all remember where we were and what we were doing that fateful Friday in November. We remember Walter Cronkite removing his glasses and telling us JFK was dead. The newscaster kept his emotions in check. There was no hysteria in his voice. No accusing the president’s foes of gunning him down. It was a calm deliverance of the most unthinkable crime...
WTNH.com
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted...
Comments / 0