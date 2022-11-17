ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Rep. Barbara Lee Requests Financial Data On Barriers Faced By Minority Cannabis Entrepreneurs

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) recently received a letter signed by Representatives Barbara Lee (CA-13) and Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) requesting data on financial services offered to minority cannabis businesses. The reason the lawmakers sent the letter was to better understand the barriers faced by minority marijuana entrepreneurs, who often...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

New York Green-Lights First Legal Weed Shops, Arizona Cannabis Sales Down & Other Regulatory Updates

New York Cannabis Regulators Award Initial Rec Marijuana Retail Licenses. On Monday, New York regulators greenlighted the first 36 for conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The state accepted applications from 903 businesses, reported Marijuana Moment. The Cannabis Control Board (CCB) also advanced new regulations for the market. The list includes...
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Benzinga

Airbnb's Diversified Exposure Is Driving Gains, Analyst Says

KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Airbnb, Inc ABNB with a $142 price target. Based on his latest travel tracker, he believes Airbnb trends are essentially tracking in line with expectations. While parts of Europe (e.g., Germany) are emerging as a cautionary flag, Airbnb's diversified exposure to urban...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Walt Disney, Zoom, Agilent: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

U.S. markets closed on a weaker note at the beginning of a short week that will see a Thanksgiving holiday. Major indices closed in the red over concerns surrounding COVID-related deaths in China and in the run-up to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are getting heavy investor attention today:
Benzinga

Palm Beach Capital Exits Cadre Holdings Investment, Realizes 9.3x Return

Palm Beach Capital Fund III, L.P. ("PBC"), through one of its investment entities, announced today that it has fully exited its investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE ("Cadre" or "the Company") and realized proceeds equal to 9.3 times its invested capital. Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, federal agencies and outdoor enthusiasts.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
Benzinga

Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga

Oregon Governor Kate Brown To Pardon Over 45K Cannabis Convictions

On Monday, Governor Kate Brown announced a pardon for prior offenses of simple cannabis possession impacting an estimated 45,000 individuals across the state and to forgive more than $14,000,000 in associated fines and fees. Cannabis Pardon's Impact. “No one deserves to be saddled with the impacts of simple possession of...
OREGON STATE
Benzinga

Tesla China Demand Not Budging? EV Maker Reportedly Mulls Another Price Cut As Order Intake Remains Anemic

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA recent price cuts in China may not have produced the desired effect as the domestic economy continues to bear the brunt of on-and-off COVID-19 recurrence. What Happened: Tesla plans to announce another round of price cuts before the end of the year as orders didn’t measure up to the company’s expectations, local tech media outlet Huxiu said, citing unnamed sources, reported CnEVPost.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy