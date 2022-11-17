Read full article on original website
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
Rep. Barbara Lee Requests Financial Data On Barriers Faced By Minority Cannabis Entrepreneurs
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) recently received a letter signed by Representatives Barbara Lee (CA-13) and Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) requesting data on financial services offered to minority cannabis businesses. The reason the lawmakers sent the letter was to better understand the barriers faced by minority marijuana entrepreneurs, who often...
New York Green-Lights First Legal Weed Shops, Arizona Cannabis Sales Down & Other Regulatory Updates
New York Cannabis Regulators Award Initial Rec Marijuana Retail Licenses. On Monday, New York regulators greenlighted the first 36 for conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The state accepted applications from 903 businesses, reported Marijuana Moment. The Cannabis Control Board (CCB) also advanced new regulations for the market. The list includes...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
House Member That Lobbied For PPP Loans In Gaming Just Sold 2 Dividend Stocks
Representative Lee has reported the sale of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of a joint ownership stake in KB Home. Congresswoman Lee has served as the U.S. representative for Nevada's 3rd congressional district since 2019. Nevada Democrat Susie Lee sent a letter in April 2020 to the heads of...
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
7 Pot Smoking, Weed Loving, Ganja-Inspired Green Wednesday & Thanksgiving Cannabis Ideas
Did you know that over the years marijuana has become a staple at the Thanksgiving dinner table? Yes, each year brings new recipes and options to serve cannabis-infused food right next to your juicy Thanksgiving turkey. It could be weed-infused turkey gravy or a THC-infused non-alcoholic beverage to wash it all down.
Airbnb's Diversified Exposure Is Driving Gains, Analyst Says
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Airbnb, Inc ABNB with a $142 price target. Based on his latest travel tracker, he believes Airbnb trends are essentially tracking in line with expectations. While parts of Europe (e.g., Germany) are emerging as a cautionary flag, Airbnb's diversified exposure to urban...
Mobileye Has Upside Backed By Automotive ADAS Leadership As Supply Chain Recovery Kicks In, Analysts Say
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy rating and a price target of $35. Mobileye is a leader in the automotive ADAS industry. It has a ~70% market share (and growing) of camera-based ADAS with an AI-driven training platform, crowd-sourced mapping, and radar and LiDAR for redundancy.
If You Invested $1,000 In SPY Stock When Joe Biden Became US President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The S&P 500 had average annual gains of 14.5% under Donald Trump, one of the best four year spans for the market. After a strong first year under Joe Biden, the markets have pulled back due to high inflation and macro conditions. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020...
Tesla, Amazon, Walt Disney, Zoom, Agilent: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets closed on a weaker note at the beginning of a short week that will see a Thanksgiving holiday. Major indices closed in the red over concerns surrounding COVID-related deaths in China and in the run-up to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are getting heavy investor attention today:
Palm Beach Capital Exits Cadre Holdings Investment, Realizes 9.3x Return
Palm Beach Capital Fund III, L.P. ("PBC"), through one of its investment entities, announced today that it has fully exited its investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE ("Cadre" or "the Company") and realized proceeds equal to 9.3 times its invested capital. Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, federal agencies and outdoor enthusiasts.
New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts
GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown To Pardon Over 45K Cannabis Convictions
On Monday, Governor Kate Brown announced a pardon for prior offenses of simple cannabis possession impacting an estimated 45,000 individuals across the state and to forgive more than $14,000,000 in associated fines and fees. Cannabis Pardon's Impact. “No one deserves to be saddled with the impacts of simple possession of...
Examiner Says Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Failed Control Set Ups To Track Customer Funds
The Independent examiner appointed for Celsius Network LLC's chapter 11 case said that the company failed to set up proper accounting and operational controls. The examiner found that Celsius hadn't developed a separate infrastructure for the custody program, which it started offering in April. Celsius had to transfer funds from...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Tesla China Demand Not Budging? EV Maker Reportedly Mulls Another Price Cut As Order Intake Remains Anemic
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA recent price cuts in China may not have produced the desired effect as the domestic economy continues to bear the brunt of on-and-off COVID-19 recurrence. What Happened: Tesla plans to announce another round of price cuts before the end of the year as orders didn’t measure up to the company’s expectations, local tech media outlet Huxiu said, citing unnamed sources, reported CnEVPost.
