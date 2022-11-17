Read full article on original website
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Twitter's parody account problems are kind of funny, to be honest. Welcome to the 459th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google is paying out a $392 million settlement after a lawsuit. The lawsuit says that Google continued to track users even after they opted out of location tracking. Not only is Google paying that money, but they must better express to their users that location tracking still happens even if they opt-out. Hit the link to learn more.
Android Authority
Outward folding Xiaomi prototype leaks: A look at what could've been
An intriguing look at a device that looks more like the Mate X series. An outward-folding Xiaomi foldable phone prototype has surfaced online. The device bears a resemblance to the Huawei Mate X series. With the exception of the Huawei Mate X series and the Royole FlexPai family, the vast...
Android Authority
The Logitech G Cloud is a failure from the future
The G Cloud does offer plenty of ways to game, but it casts such a wide net that it fails to excel at anything. Logitech has never been a major player in the Android ecosystem, but for its first big shot it’s hitching its cart to the growth of mobile cloud gaming. The Logitech G Cloud is a $350 Android-powered game machine with access to all the content in the Play Store, and more importantly, optimization for cloud gaming on GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Android Authority
Samsung wants Android 14's rollout to be even faster than Android 13's rollout
Samsung plans on strengthening its relationship with Google to release the next update faster. Samsung published a press release boasting the speed of its Android 13 rollout. The company announced that users can expect the One UI 5 update to hit tablets before the end of the year. Samsung said...
Android Authority
How to use Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app: Everything you need to know
This is the essential Galaxy Watch companion. You’ll need first to download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app to connect your new Samsung smartwatch to your phone. This piece of software is responsible for all the phone-to-device functionality. It also houses controls, settings, and all the customization options you could ever need. But what is it, where do you get it, and how do you use it? Read on for everything you need to know about the Galaxy Wearable app.
Android Authority
How to move text messages to a new phone
How to keep your conversations going across devices. If you’ve just snagged a shiny new phone, you likely want to keep your messages. Here’s how to move text messages to a new phone. QUICK ANSWER. To move text messages to a new Android phone Open Settings on your...
Android Authority
Save up to 57% with Motorola's stellar Black Friday deals
There's as much as $800 off Motorola's varied range of smartphones in the holiday sales. Motorola has always been a brand from which you can expect bang for your buck, and never is that more true than this time of year. For Black Friday 2022, Motorola has discounted many of its current-gen smartphones, allowing you to save up to 57% on certain models.
Android Authority
How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone
Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
Android Authority
These Samsung Black Friday phone deals have sent Amazon prices spiraling
Samsung is offering epic savings on its Galaxy flagships, sparking a deals war with Amazon for your business. While the Samsung Black Friday phone deals have been available to early-access customers for a week now, their release to the general public today has triggered Amazon to reply with equal or better offers on Galaxy flagships. We’re certainly not complaining.
Android Authority
Now Samsung's older mid-rangers are starting to receive stable Android 13
The 2021 mid-ranger is also getting in on the stable One UI 5 action. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is receiving stable Android 13. This update is seemingly limited to Russia right now. Samsung has impressed with its stable Android 13 update schedule so far, bringing the update to 2022, 2021,...
