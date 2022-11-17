ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Fast Stop, located on the 500th block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities observed 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly screaming and yelling profanity words toward customers and employees.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police still searching for suspect in December 2021 fatal hit-and-run

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect that fatally struck Janesia Walker on December 6, 2021, in Monroe, La. According to officials, the suspect’s vehicle was a black KIA SUV that was missing a driver-side mirror that also...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash

BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his vehicle when Hales’ 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was slow to make a right turn.
RAYVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Students arrested on drug charges

Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies

UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Arkansas Rd. is now open for traffic after being shut down by WMPD.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued

ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil

The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunny 98.3 hosted its annual ‘Santa Stop’ Saturday morning at 1500 North 19th Street. Santa Clause landed at the location in a helicopter shortly after 10 a.m. to greet families for a quick snapshot on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Families remained inside in their cars and fell in line to visit over 40 booths in the area to give away Christmas cheer, free prizes and goodies.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy