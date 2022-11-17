Read full article on original website
Noise complaint lands Monroe man in jail for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm including other charges, deputies say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint between a female and male at a Lakshore Drive apartment complex. The noise complaint was filed by an adjacent neighbor. Upon arrival, officers spoke to both the female and male separately...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with […]
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Fast Stop, located on the 500th block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities observed 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly screaming and yelling profanity words toward customers and employees.
Monroe Police still searching for suspect in December 2021 fatal hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect that fatally struck Janesia Walker on December 6, 2021, in Monroe, La. According to officials, the suspect’s vehicle was a black KIA SUV that was missing a driver-side mirror that also...
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his vehicle when Hales’ 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was slow to make a right turn.
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
Students arrested on drug charges
Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on buying building for main branch of the library
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, the police jury will meet to discuss the approval of a new building and parking lot for the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Library. According to officials, making a new building would be more cost efficient than renovating the current library. Shane Smiley with the […]
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Arkansas Rd. is now open for traffic after being shut down by WMPD.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a person. The crash happened in the 1600 block of Arkansas Road On Thursday evening. The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
Ashley County assembly on reducing substance abuse coming up on December 6
ASHLEY COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ashley County, Ark., is hosting a community-wide assembly covering reducing substance abuse in the community on December 6, 2022. The assembly will be held in the Hamburg High School Auditorium, 1119 South Main Street Hamburg, AR 71646, from 6 PM to 6:45 PM. The...
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil
The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunny 98.3 hosted its annual ‘Santa Stop’ Saturday morning at 1500 North 19th Street. Santa Clause landed at the location in a helicopter shortly after 10 a.m. to greet families for a quick snapshot on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Families remained inside in their cars and fell in line to visit over 40 booths in the area to give away Christmas cheer, free prizes and goodies.
