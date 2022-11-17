ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Raleigh News & Observer

Penn State’s Carter Starocci Poised for Another Showcase

Three Penn State wrestlers take center stage Tuesday at the NWCA All-Star Classic, an early season showcase event for collegiate wrestling. Returning NCAA champs Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will join teammate Greg Kerkvliet in the unique exhibition match in Austin, Texas. Starocci, a two-time NCAA champ, will wrestle the evening's marquee bout at 174 pounds against Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

High school hoops update: C-Hoops Challenge, LakesGiving on deck; new statewide rankings

For many N.C. high school basketball teams, Tuesday night is the official start of the season. It’s also a busy week for tournaments, including two big events in the Charlotte-area after Thanksgiving. Read below for schedules, Monday’s boxscores and the latest N.C. statewide rankings. Monday’s NC scores.
Raleigh News & Observer

This election, rural voters like me flipped the script. We saved the day in NC.

If you live in North Carolina, you’ve heard something like this before: “Rural voters are holding back our state. They just keep voting against their interests.”. People in small towns and rural communities like the ones I come from are often scapegoated after an election. This never sat right with me. I’ve always been a voter. Every election, I would go to the polls and vote. I would wear the “I voted” sticker on my shirt and peel it off before doing the laundry. The next election, I would do it again.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Rescuers use special vehicle to save 8 dolphins stranded on Cape Cod beach, agency says

A pod of dolphins stranded on the Massachusetts shoreline was rescued and released on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a nonprofit agency. The animals were seen in the morning off the coast of Cape Cod, the state’s distinctive, hook-shaped peninsula, following a report of over a dozen dolphins “circling close to shore,” according to a news release from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), a global nonprofit.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

