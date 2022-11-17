ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

TCU Volleyball: Frogs Keep it Rolling with Four Consecutive Wins

This TCU volleyball squad is rolling. There is no question about it. They're currently 15-10 overall and 10-5 in Big 12 play. They kept the win streak going last week defeating West Virginia in five sets (25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25 and 15-13). They followed up with a win over Kansas State on Saturday in four sets (25-20, 14-25, 25-23 and 25-21).
FORT WORTH, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Longhorns Prepared to ‘Bounce Back’ Against Kansas After TCU Loss Says Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns were presented a golden opportunity last Saturday to play spoiler to an undefeated TCU Horned Frogs team but were unable to pull off the upset. Instead, they suffered a close 17-10 loss that diminished their chances of making the Big 12 championship. However, while the Longhorns obviously wanted the win over TCU, they still have two more regular season games left against teams that beat them last season.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy