The Texas Longhorns were presented a golden opportunity last Saturday to play spoiler to an undefeated TCU Horned Frogs team but were unable to pull off the upset. Instead, they suffered a close 17-10 loss that diminished their chances of making the Big 12 championship. However, while the Longhorns obviously wanted the win over TCU, they still have two more regular season games left against teams that beat them last season.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO