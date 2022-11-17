ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Where Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Expert Ratings for American Express

Analysts have provided the following ratings for American Express AXP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for American Express. The company has an average price target of $157.6 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $128.00.
3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession

Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources' Inc. PXD moved lower by 9.28%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources' has. Pioneer Natural Resources' Debt. According to the Pioneer Natural Resources''s most recent financial statement as reported on...
Chart Wars: Will Exxon Or Sunrun Stock Surge Through This Bearish Pattern First?

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Sunrun, Inc RUN both slipped over 4% at one point Monday morning before rebounding to trade mostly flat. The move came in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 slide before bouncing. The two energy-related stocks have both been consolidating recently, after...
Tesla, Amazon, Walt Disney, Zoom, Agilent: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

U.S. markets closed on a weaker note at the beginning of a short week that will see a Thanksgiving holiday. Major indices closed in the red over concerns surrounding COVID-related deaths in China and in the run-up to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are getting heavy investor attention today:
Expert Ratings for AMETEK

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AMETEK AME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Polygon Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has fallen 5.98% to $0.78. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $0.93 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Regency Centers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
TDCX's Earnings: A Preview

TDCX TDCX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TDCX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. TDCX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Salesforce To $240? Plus RBC Capital Boosts PT For Autodesk

Jefferies cut the price target on Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $250 to $240. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Salesforce shares fell 1.2% to trade at $146.20 on Monday. Barclays boosted the price target for SAP SE SAP from $106 to $136. SAP shares rose...
What Does AGNC Investment's Debt Look Like?

Shares of AGNC Investment's Inc. AGNC moved lower by 26.58% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt AGNC Investment's has. AGNC Investment's Debt. Based on AGNC Investment's's financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is...
Why Surgery Partners Stock Is Falling 8% Today

Surgery Partners Inc SGRY shares are trading lower by 8.06% to $25.09 after the company announced a $275M common stock offering. Surgery Partners says an affiliate of Bain Capital, the company's controlling stockholder, has agreed to purchase $225 million of our common stock in a concurrent private placement at the same public offering price per share as the purchasers in the underwritten public offering.

