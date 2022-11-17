Read full article on original website
KIMT
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. The victim remains hospitalized Monday and is...
myaustinminnesota.com
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
Trial to Start Monday for Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Court trail is scheduled to start Monday for a Rochester man accused of fatally running over his girlfriend while under the influence of a controlled substance in 2018. 41-year-old Dewain Siewert is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court records say he told police the two...
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
KIMT
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
KIMT
Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
KIMT
Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
KIMT
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
Rochester Teen Charged for Machete Attack
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already facing felony assault charges in a different case is facing new charges stemming from an alleged machete attack. 18-year-old Jacob Bale was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree and third-degree assault and terroristic threats. Prosecutors accuse Bale of striking a juvenile male in the head with a machete on October 12 at an apartment complex in the 350 block of Elton Hills Dr. Northwest.
KIMT
Police investigating body found on 31st St. NE
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a dead body found in the 300 block of 31st St. NE. Sergeant Steve Thompson with RPD said at 11:37 a.m. the department received a call from a resident reporting a dead body. Once the department got to the...
KIMT
Accused Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty in federal court
MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation is pleading guilty. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy out of Rochester which operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere. Milliken was accused of organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area between September 2021 and February 2022. Federal investigators say Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
KIMT
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
