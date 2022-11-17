Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio home sales see steep decline for seventh month in a row
October was not a good month for home sales.
Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000
The salary needed to afford a median-priced house in San Antonio jumped 49.4% from 2021, according to Redfin.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio one-bedroom apartment in Westover Hills
Want to live near SeaWorld? How much do you think it will cost?
Try the indoor pools at these 5 San Antonio hotels
Here's where you can dive in no matter what the weather is like outside.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
KSAT 12
How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?
Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
KSAT 12
Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’
SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday. The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
flicksandfood.com
Amazing Fall Pie Options at This Fantastic Bakery You Should Check Out
Amazing Fall Pie Options You Will Want to Cut into at Your Thanksgiving Feast. These amazing fall pie options can be preordered now through Nov 20th. This Fantastic Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, has the tastiest Thanksgiving pie options that are as beautiful as they are delicious. About the Pies. Each of...
Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
Are there lessons we can learn from the Alamo City's missteps as it built existing sports facilities including the Alamodome and the AT&T Center?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 21, 2022 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 21 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Yodel Blitz, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
These San Antonio-area restaurants are open for Thanksgiving 2022
Sometimes it's nice to be pampered with a sumptuous feast prepared by professional chefs.
Mexican rock superstars Maná add another San Antonio date based on 'overwhelming demand'
Tickets for the arena-filling band's Sept. 2 show at the AT&T Center go on sale this Wednesday.
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed them what learning outside of schools could be like
Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
KSAT 12
Thanksgiving in the Barrio event helps 400 families in need on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation dealt a double whammy to Thanksgiving in the Barrio, hitting its donors and the families it serves. The 13-year tradition is rooted in the West Side, an area with one of the highest poverty levels in the city. “We were faced with having to raise...
KSAT 12
Excitement for new ALS treatment dulled by astronomical price tag
SAN ANTONIO – A new treatment for ALS was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration two months ago and is about to become available to patients this month. However, there’s a drawback -- the price tag. Juan Reyes worked hard in the U.S. Air Force, and...
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
KSAT 12
Where to cut your own Christmas tree in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Cut your own Christmas tree farms might seem like something you can only do up north but there are actually several Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio area. If chopping down your own Christmas tree has been on your holiday wish list, you can make...
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
Comments / 0