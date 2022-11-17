Read full article on original website
Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis. Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised...
Catherine Agnes McCammon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Agnes McCammon, 90, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. Catherine was born March 17, 1932, St. Patrick’s Day, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth...
Robert H. Franko, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Robert H. Franko, 85, who died Saturday, November 19, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center. Robert was born March...
Anita L. Sausman, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Sausman, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Anita was born on June 18, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Anita (Pallante) Yakotich. She worked as a long-time bookkeeper in the area and retired as...
Edward “Ed” Joseph Protain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Protain, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Ed was born on June 8, 1954, in Youngstown, the sone of George R. Protain, Sr. and Mary Louise (Cronk) Protrain. He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
Jimmie Ray Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmie Ray Kerr, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Clay, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Kennedy Kerr.
Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Constance was born November 25, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Flora Domascieno Pasquerilla. After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1963...
Timothy J. Shellenberger, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Shellenberger died on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy J Shellenberger, please visit our floral store.
Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman. Loyal had worked as a tool...
Carla Ann Kratsas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Ann Kratsas, 71, passed away on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center. Carla was born January 9, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel Cargill Underwood. Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of South...
Charles K. Nedig, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Nedig died on Friday, November 18, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles K Nedig, please visit our floral store.
Jane Elna Widowfield, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Elna Widowfield, age 84, of Diamond, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 27, 1937, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio the daughter of the late Dr. George D. Cameron...
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton) Dunlap. He graduated...
Patricia “Pat” Penney Hughes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Penney Hughes, 80, of Boardman, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Woodland Nursing Home at Hampton Woods after a long illness. She was born July 9, 1942 in Youngstown, the youngest of six children to Darrell and Manella Penney. She was married...
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Alma F. (Wade) Flory, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Flory of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma F. (Wade) Flory, please visit our...
Roger E. Johnson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger E. Johnson, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family and friends, as they were gathered to celebrate Roger and Marilyn’s 50th wedding anniversary. Roger was born March 13, 1945 in Morgantown, West Virginia, a...
Loleta June Mercer, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loleta June Mercer, 83 of Sebring, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare in Alliance. She was born in Centralia, West Virginia on January 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Orville and Gerldine (Barker) Gibson. Loleta enjoyed cooking especially baking, people will...
