ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for AMETEK

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AMETEK AME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Salesforce To $240? Plus RBC Capital Boosts PT For Autodesk

Jefferies cut the price target on Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $250 to $240. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Salesforce shares fell 1.2% to trade at $146.20 on Monday. Barclays boosted the price target for SAP SE SAP from $106 to $136. SAP shares rose...
Benzinga

MongoDB Analysts See Upside Over Long-Term, Thanks To Fast-Growing Database Market

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded MongoDB, Inc MDB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $368 to $215. With a $68 billion addressable opportunity in the operational database market, a strong track record of market share gains, and a competent and experienced management team, MongoDB remains one of Singh’s favorite long-term growth stories in software.
Benzinga

Where Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

What Does SoFi Technologies' Debt Look Like?

Shares of SoFi Technologies' Inc. SOFI moved lower by 24.89% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt SoFi Technologies' has. SoFi Technologies' Debt. According to the SoFi Technologies''s most recent financial statement as reported on November 9,...
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Will Exxon Or Sunrun Stock Surge Through This Bearish Pattern First?

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Sunrun, Inc RUN both slipped over 4% at one point Monday morning before rebounding to trade mostly flat. The move came in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 slide before bouncing. The two energy-related stocks have both been consolidating recently, after...
Benzinga

Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
Benzinga

Ross Stores' Low Q4 Bar, Improving Inventory, Potential Trade Down Triggers 7% Price Target Hike By Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Ross Stores Inc ROST and raised the price target from $119 to $127. The analyst said that the company's Q3 sales came in 4% ahead of consensus expectations & above the high end of guidance, a more-than-welcome result following two quarters of sequential deterioration to start the year.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

As Dogecoin Fights This Bellwether Indicator Here's A Look At What's Next

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was sliding over 5% lower during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, desperately trying to hold above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart, which the crypto regained following news that Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition would close. The bears briefly dropped the crypto under the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy