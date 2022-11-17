Read full article on original website
Related
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
laconiadailysun.com
Former Spaulding worker pleads guilty to stealing, replacing child meds
A Tilton man has pleaded guilty to stealing medication at a Northfield juvenile treatment facility, resulting in serious injury to two residents. Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41, pleaded guilty in Merrimack Superior Court on Monday to charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit.
laconiadailysun.com
Zeb's owner objects to paid parking plan
CONWAY — An owner of Zeb’s General Store is pushing back against a proposal to add paid parking to North Conway Village, which selectmen will discuss next week. Selectmen are scheduled to meet Nov. 22 to discuss the idea. Selectmen’s agendas are posted Monday. to conwaynh.org.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 133 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 until 11 a.m. Monday.
laconiadailysun.com
FSB promotes Nancy Watson, Jon Cayton and Shelbie Swanson
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Nancy Watson to AVP, branch manager - Boscawen, Jon Cayton to AVP, branch manager - Franklin, and Shelbie Swanson to branch manager - Gilford. In their respective roles, they will be responsible for executing strategies to achieve branch goals as part of the bank’s strategic plan. They will also provide coaching to their team to assure proper utilization of sales techniques, as well as ensure compliance with the bank’s policies, procedures and industry regulatory requirements.
laconiadailysun.com
Portsmouth debates free parking for holidays, and whether to tell out-of-towners about it
PORTSMOUTH — City officials have established something of a tradition in December by holding a downtown on-street parking enforcement holiday around the winter holidays. But a lengthy debate by the City Council about this year's parking holiday — which included how much effort they should put into letting out-of-towners know about it — ended without making any decisions.
20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
WMTW
Man held at Cumberland County Jail indicted in connection with follow resident’s deadly overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A grand jury has indicted a man held at the Cumberland County Jail in connection with another resident’s deadly overdose. James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three months later, Peter Curtis, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on...
laconiadailysun.com
Bank of New Hampshire provides funding for Heartwood Public Charter School
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has provided funding for the Healthy Snack program at Heartwood Public Charter School. With emphasis on connecting students with their greater community, Heartwood Public Charter School’s place-based model allows students to learn from the people and places around them, while also helping to foster a greater understanding of the value of education within one’s community.
Barrington, NH Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died in early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25 was headed westbound on Tolend Road went off the road and collided into several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
WGME
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
laconiadailysun.com
Jerry Labraney, 61
CENTER HARBOR — Jerry Labraney, 61, of Center Harbor, died suddenly November 14 at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Wolfeboro on December 10, 1960, he was the son of Chester and Priscilla (Crowley) Labraney. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Center Harbor and spent his summer weekends at Beaver Hollow Campground in Ossipee. In the winter he spent time at his vacation home in Port Orange, Florida.
laconiadailysun.com
Candlelight stroll in Gilford Dec. 10
GILFORD — Gilford’s annual Candlelight Stroll is on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Help support the stroll by purchasing a memorial bag. Donation pricing varies from $3, $5, $10. You can purchase the bags at Gilford Public Library or Gilford Town Hall.
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality
A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident. According to Virginia State Police,...
laconiadailysun.com
Revenue decrease could mean higher property taxes for Belknap County
Belknap County property owners could face a rise in taxes next year, according to data from the county commissioners' Thursday budget workshop meeting. County property taxes are projected to increase by over 35%, while the total county budget is only expected to increase by 6.9%. The tax increase isn’t set in stone, and will ultimately be voted on by the county delegation.
Stepmother of a N.H. girl who disappeared pleads guilty to perjury
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges...
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
laconiadailysun.com
Four new members join 2022-2023 Lakes Region Conservation Corps
HOLDERNESS — At the start of November, four new members of our AmeriCorps Program joined here at the Squam Lakes Association. They will serve at the SLA until the end of summer next year. During their time here, they will lead Adventure Ecology programs, guided hikes, conduct water quality sampling, trail maintenance, and invasive species removal within the Squam Watershed. Come summer, you'll see them out and about the campsites and on the lake diving for variable milfoil. If you see them around, stop and say hello.
laconiadailysun.com
Pemi Choral live on stage for three holiday shows in Gilford, Moultonborough and Plymouth
GILFORD — Once again, the Pemigewasset Choral Society (Pemi Choral) is live onstage for the season with three performances of their holiday selections titled "Sing Out My Soul." The chorus is performing at Gilford Community Church in Gilford on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m, then at a new...
Comments / 0