Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum

Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately
After she was told to seek permission for clocking out, she checked with her co-workers and found out that there was no such rule.
Comments / 0