Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
Related
Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’
The Board of Directors of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to join the silver anniversary celebration of their annual Gala Fundraiser. The December 8, 2022 event will be held at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ, beginning at 6:00...
Weehawken music instruction non-profit celebrates 10 years of serving Hudson County kids
United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. at Weehawken’s Chart House at 1700 Harbor Boulevard. At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters: Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner; Enrique Márquez Asstistant Dean, Manhattan School of Music; Amelia Gold, Associate Head of School and Director of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School; and Bernice Fleischer, Assistant Principal of Music Department at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts.
Local business owners and first responders raise funds for cancer research
On November 29, local business owners and colorectal cancer advocates Bob and Marlene Ceragno will host their annual “No-Shave November” Shave-Off event in North Bergen. The event raises awareness and funds for Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) at their Eye Contact Vision Center in the township. When Bob was diagnosed with colon cancer, his life turned upside down.
paramuspost.com
Valley Doctor Receives Medical Honoree Award from the American Cancer Society
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, November 18, 2022 – Eleonora Teplinsky, MD, Head of Breast Medical Oncology for Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care, is a recipient of the Medical Honoree Award from the American Cancer Society, presented at the Society’s 41st Annual Diamond Ball on October 16, 2022. “The Medical Honoree...
Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims
NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award
Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation
The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
jcitytimes.com
Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands
As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
Secaucus mayor touts Hudson Regional Hospital’s ‘A’ rating from safety watchdog
Hudson Regional Hospital has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating for fall 2022 from healthcare watchdog organization Leapfrog. According to HRH, this is a result of the tireless efforts of staff and leadership to overcome poor ratings or non-involvement in the survey by previous management. Secaucus Mayor...
Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul
1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for a tweet about subway safety in New York City.
New Jersey Globe
George Callas, Senate Democratic executive director in 1970s, dies at 90
Dr. George S. Callas, a former executive director of the Senate Majority office who was an influential player in New Jersey politics in the 1970s, died on October 30. He was 90. After working in the legislature and serving as the New Brunswick business administrator, Callas mounted campaigns for the...
wrnjradio.com
Overlook Medical Center receives national recognition for meritorious outcomes from the American College of Surgeons
SUMMIT, NJ (Union County) – The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has recognized Overlook Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, as one of 78 ACS NSQIP participating hospitals that have achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021. As a...
New Jersey Globe
Businessman Barry Wilkes entering GOP State Assembly race in 38th district
Former Glen Rock GOP Municipal Chairman Barry Wilkes, a businessman who built a chain of eleven family-owned delicatessens across Bergen and Passaic counties, is taking steps to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 38th district next year. Wilkes wants to take on two incumbents, Lisa Swain (D-Fair...
bestofnj.com
Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi
After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
Hoboken hiring two new social workers to counter homelessness
In an effort to deal with an historic rise in homelessness, for the first time ever Hoboken officials are hiring two social workers tasked with coping with the problem. Ken Ferrante, Hoboken’s director of public safety, said in an interview with the Hudson Reporter that the pair would work hand in hand with the city’s office of Constituent Services and the Public Safety Department.
Mayor Fulop and The Community Builders Celebrate Rehabilitation of Bergenview Apartments
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined The Community Builders (TCB) and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) recently to celebrate the substantial rehabilitation and grand opening of Bergenview Apartments. “The Community Builders is thrilled to give this historic site new life as Bergenview Apartments, providing residents with stable...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Liberty State Park Friends Fight Against Commercial Air Tour Agreement
“The unconscionable helicopter noise barrage directly over and immediately adjacent to the park will destroy the public’s peaceful use of this heavily used park,” wrote Sam Pesin, president of Friends of Liberty, in a letter criticizing the National Park Service (NPS) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Friends...
The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter
The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 2