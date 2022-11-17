ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates ‘Investing in Student Success’

The Board of Directors of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to join the silver anniversary celebration of their annual Gala Fundraiser. The December 8, 2022 event will be held at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ, beginning at 6:00...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken music instruction non-profit celebrates 10 years of serving Hudson County kids

United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. at Weehawken’s Chart House at 1700 Harbor Boulevard. At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters: Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner; Enrique Márquez Asstistant Dean, Manhattan School of Music; Amelia Gold, Associate Head of School and Director of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School; and Bernice Fleischer, Assistant Principal of Music Department at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims

NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Our own Daniel Israel wins NJSPJ award

Daniel Israel, Staff Writer for the Bayonne Community News and The Hudson Reporter, was awarded Second Place by the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists for Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage in 2021 for Print News in the Garden State Division for his stories “Outsider art gallery hangs in limbo,” about the struggle of the Dollhaus II gallery to keep its doors open against a Bayonne zoning challenge.
BAYONNE, NJ
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation

The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
NEWARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
jcitytimes.com

Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands

As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Businessman Barry Wilkes entering GOP State Assembly race in 38th district

Former Glen Rock GOP Municipal Chairman Barry Wilkes, a businessman who built a chain of eleven family-owned delicatessens across Bergen and Passaic counties, is taking steps to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 38th district next year. Wilkes wants to take on two incumbents, Lisa Swain (D-Fair...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
bestofnj.com

Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi

After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
LODI, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken hiring two new social workers to counter homelessness

In an effort to deal with an historic rise in homelessness, for the first time ever Hoboken officials are hiring two social workers tasked with coping with the problem. Ken Ferrante, Hoboken’s director of public safety, said in an interview with the Hudson Reporter that the pair would work hand in hand with the city’s office of Constituent Services and the Public Safety Department.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Jersey City, NJ
