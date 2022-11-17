ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Southfield’s Collins Einhorn Farrell Adds Brian P. Frasier to Auto Liability Group

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
Courtesy of CEF

Collins Einhorn Farrell, a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, announced that attorney Brian P. Frasier has joined the firm.

Frasier is a member of the firm’s general and automotive liability group. He focuses his practice on the defense of general and first- and third-party automobile liability claims. He offers clients litigation strategies in several areas of law, including personal injury, product liability, premises liability, consumer protection, employment, in addition to no-fault/third party automobile injury cases.

Much of his practice is centered on complex antifraud investigations and litigation, including insurance defense and health care abuse. His experience in the legal industry also includes covering Michigan and federal appeals courts for a Michigan-based legal newspaper and several years in marketing and business development.

Frasier obtained his J.D. from Wayne State Law School.  He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University.

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
