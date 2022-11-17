The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA), the governing body of Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, has announced Claude Molinari has been elected chairman of the board of directors.

Molinari is the CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, known as Visit Detroit. He was appointed to the DRCFA Board by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2021. He has over 30 years of experience in the convention and meetings industry and over 10 years of experience in expanding tourism as an economic driver in the region and state.

“We are very fortunate to have Claude serve as chairman of the DRCFA, especially with his deep experience in operating our convention center in Detroit and other centers in major cities throughout the U.S.,” says Patrick Bero, CEO and CFO, DRCFA.

“His experience in building partnerships and the destination, as well as building Huntington Place to one of the top 20 convention centers in the country, is a major advantage for us going forward.”

Molinari was the general manager of what is now Huntington Place from 2016-2021, and prior to that served as assistant general manager for six years. He serves on the board of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, The Parade Co., SEMCOG, the Engineering Society of Detroit, Destinations International, and the U.S. Travel Association.

“There has never been a better time to bring meetings and conventions to metro Detroit, and I am honored to support the work of Huntington Place,” says Molinari. “I look forward to building on past chairs Larry Alexander and Lisa Canada’s success as we bring new business to one of best convention centers in the country.”

The post Claude Molinari Elected Board Chairman at Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .