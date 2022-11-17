Read full article on original website
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit
HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
'Bluey' is leaving the TV screen to come to Houston
HOUSTON — Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is going on tour!. The Australian animated children's TV series "Bluey" is coming to the United States with a stop right here in Houston. "Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaption of the award-winning show that revolves around Bluey and Bingo as...
'You did it!' | 4-year-old TCH patient chosen to light the tree in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The annual tree lighting during the Market Street in Lights celebration is always a holiday highlight in The Woodlands. But this year's ceremony was extra special because of the child chosen to light the tree. Four-year-old Alexis Rodriguez is a patient at Texas Children's Hospital....
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
Popular Galveston hotel badly damaged by fire
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston firefighters had their hands full Friday night with a large fire at a hotel near the Schlitterbahn Water Park. The fire caused extensive damage at the Inn at the Waterpark hotel on Jones Road. We're told Galveston firefighters fought the fire with help from four...
Health experts warn of triple threat of respiratory illnesses this holiday season
HOUSTON — Houstonians could face a "tripledemic" this holiday season with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. In Texas, the flu is on the rise and area children's hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases, a respiratory virus that affects infants and young children. The two viruses came a few weeks earlier than usual.
'Devastated' | Houston LGBTQ community reacts to deadly mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
'We have 10,000 ships a year' | Surveilling some of the work to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel
HOUSTON, Texas — The busiest waterway in the nation by tonnage is right in our own backyard. "We’re 50 million tons bigger than number two,” said Port Houston Chief Infrastructure Officer Rich Byrnes. Accommodating bigger and bigger ships is part of the reason Port Houston pushed “Project...
Driving for Thanksgiving? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road
HOUSTON — An estimated 49 million people are expected to travel by car for the holiday. If you’re one of them, you’re probably coming up with your game plan now. That’s why AAA has figured out the best and worst times to hit the road. On...
'It's a miracle' | Houston girl doctors said wouldn't live past 20 days celebrates her quinceañera
HOUSTON — With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Houston 15-year-old got her dream quinceañera. It's the celebration from childhood to womanhood for many Latinas. For Genesis Tamez, the celebration was extra special. Genesis' mom told KHOU 11 that doctors said she wasn't supposed to live past...
At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
KHOU
'He was filling a sack, almost like the Grinch' | Salvation Army says thief stole van and kids' toys
HOUSTON — Picture this: Someone stealing toys from kids right before the holidays. Well, that's exactly what Salvation Army Corps Officer Nick Hutchinson says happened at the Houston Northwest Community Care Center. “He was filling a sack, almost like the Grinch," said Hutchinson. He said surveillance video overnight shows...
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
Small plane crashes in northwest Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Sunday in a small plane crash in the Cypress area. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on Fritsche Cemetary Road near the intersection of Telge and Grant roads in northwest Harris County. Officials said a man and a woman...
1 dead following crash on 610 East Loop at Clinton, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash on the East Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Traffic is currently getting by on one lane at this time. Police said the crash involved...
Man missing after night out in Houston seen on video stumbling near Heights bars
HOUSTON — Passing out flyers with his name and picture in a busy Heights neighborhood, the family of Delano Burkes, 26, continues searching. It's been nearly five days after they said he went missing early Sunday morning. He was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. “We don’t know...
3 men ambushed before deadly shooting in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Northline Drive near West Little York and the North Freeway. Investigators said three men were inside a parked truck at an apartment complex when...
HPD officer injured in crash on South Loop 610 near Stella Link
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was involved in a crash on the South Loop 610 near Stella Link Friday afternoon, HPD confirmed. The officer was working radar and was trying to pull over a car when she lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier in the westbound lanes.
