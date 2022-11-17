ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit

HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Bluey' is leaving the TV screen to come to Houston

HOUSTON — Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is going on tour!. The Australian animated children's TV series "Bluey" is coming to the United States with a stop right here in Houston. "Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaption of the award-winning show that revolves around Bluey and Bingo as...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Popular Galveston hotel badly damaged by fire

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston firefighters had their hands full Friday night with a large fire at a hotel near the Schlitterbahn Water Park. The fire caused extensive damage at the Inn at the Waterpark hotel on Jones Road. We're told Galveston firefighters fought the fire with help from four...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX

