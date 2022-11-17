Read full article on original website
SK Hynix spinoff Solidigm can now manufacture massive 61.44 TB SSDs
Something to look forward to: Solidigm, a former division of Intel that is now owned by SK Hynix, held a press conference during a recent Tech Field Day 2022 event. The company discussed new technology it was working on and revealed details about upcoming solid-state drives that it hopes to release next year.
Zen 4 CPU prices fall dramatically, Ryzen 9 7950X at $574
What just happened? Since launching in September, AMD's Zen 4 processors have struggled to sell against Intel's Raptor Lake due to price and compatibility disadvantages. Team Red has addressed the situation with deep price cuts around the globe, but it's unclear if these are permanent drops or just holiday deals.
Nvidia delivers official statement on melting RTX 4090 power cables
A hot potato: Power supply-related controversy has surrounded Nvidia's monstrous new flagship graphics card since before it launched. Users recently criticized the company after reports of melting power cables, but Nvidia claims only a handful of incidents occurred and that it was user error to blame. Nvidia issued an official...
AMD's latest RDNA 3 presentation appears to have removed a slide comparing RTX 4090 performance
Something to look forward to: In his interview with PC World, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD Frank Azor made it "crystal clear" which class the Radeon 7900 XTX was designed to compete in. According to AMD, the flagship is designed to trade blows with Nvidia's RTX 4080, not the more expensive 4090. However, an endnote in AMD's November 3rd presentation refers to a 4090 comparison slide that appears to have been removed.
Intel boosts Arc performance with new drivers, unveils XeSS plugin for the Unreal Engine
Recap: Intel lifted the lid on two major updates to its Arc software stack at the end of last week. It announced a new driver that adds support for four recently released games and improves performance by ~5% in eight others, and a plugin for the Unreal Engine that makes it easier for developers to add XeSS to their games.
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor Remittance Transactions Into Africa for Zeepay
ACCRA, Ghana & LONDON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that Zeepay, a fast-growing Ghanian mobile financial services company, has selected ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering solution to detect financial crime for its remittance transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005167/en/ Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Zeepay managing-director (Photo: Business Wire)
Can You Build a Gaming PC for $1,000?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With hardware prices growing ever higher and graphics cards costing a small fortune, you might think that $1,000 just isn't enough money to buy a good PC and play the latest games on it. But given that knowledge is power, it must be possible to do this by making sound decisions and clever purchases.
Sonos plans to enter four new product categories starting next year
Something to look forward to: Sonos currently specializes in only one area — speakers. However, the company has revealed that it wants to diversify starting next year. While it didn't say what it wants to do next, previous announcements and job postings could offer some hints. In a fourth-quarter...
LG Display announces vibrating panel that turns parts of a car interior into speakers
In brief: We've already seen TVs that use vibrating panels instead of traditional speaker setups to produce sound. Now, LG Display has transferred the technology to a new area: vehicles. The company has announced the Thin Actuator Sound Solution, which it claims will usher in a new era of vehicle infotainment.
Windows 8.1 extended support is ending soon
In brief: Microsoft is scheduled to put another of its legacy operating systems out to pasture in the near future. Anyone still using the aging OS needs to start getting serious about transitioning to a current, in-service release. Windows 8.1 launched in late 2013 – just one year after Microsoft...
Qualcomm goes beyond the smartphone, shows off new hardware
Why it matters: Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit is typically a celebration of all things smartphone. After all, it's the time and place where the company unveils its latest SoC design for the next generation of premium Android smartphones. True to form, the company did introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to be the engine powering upcoming premium phones from Samsung, Motorola, and many other vendors including Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
MycelioTronics: using fungal skin to grow biodegradable PCB board
Forward-looking: In their search for a sustainable alternative to polymer-based circuit boards, researchers have found a fungal structure that could solve the problem with a completely natural and biodegradable material. Are bio-organic electronics on the horizon?. Conceiving the right recipe for sustainable electronic devices is one of the most pressing...
AMD Advantage arrives on desktops along with new performance boosting features
Something to look forward to: Last year, AMD announced a collaboration with OEMs to produce a new line of gaming laptops dubbed "AMD Advantage." The Advantage badge had strict limitations on parts, requiring the best Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards. It was initially available only for laptops, but recently AMD expanded it to include desktop computers.
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro may get faster USB-C ports than mainstream models
In a nutshell: Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone will abandon its proprietary Lightning connector in favor of USB-C. The first USB-C iPhones are expected next year but according to the latest guidance from one Apple analyst, they won't all be created equally. In a recent post on Twitter,...
Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
A hot potato: Microsoft desperately wants to close this multibillion-dollar deal with Activision Blizzard King (Activision for short). Not only has the acquisition gone past the point that it was supposed to be completed, but it has also brought heavy scrutiny from regulators who threaten to shut it down unless Microsoft spins off part of its business. It has prompted many promises from execs in Redmond, the latest of which is to offer a 10-year deal to Sony over Call of Duty.
