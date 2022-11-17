ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

This Weekend in Laramie: Bazaar, Aurora, and Live Music

It's been a really cold week, hasn't it? But the weather cannot stop us from spending a fun-filled weekend. There are quite a number of fun events happening this week in Laramie and you should definitely check them out!. Friday, November 18. Open Mic Poetry at Night Heron. This is...
LARAMIE, WY
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC

Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
WYOMING STATE
Chilly Start To The Weekend In Cheyenne. Let’s Warm Up With These Events

We've made it to the weekend. How are you feeling? The sub-zero temps were great this morning. My key didn't want to work to get into the office this morning. I felt sympathetic and was like, "same, key, same". But, alas, we've made it to Friday, so now we have the motivation to get over the cold snap and look forward to some fun this weekend. Check out these events.
CHEYENNE, WY
Hey Laramie, Come and Dance With the Lights Next Week

More than just a light show, the Wyoming Territorial Prison will be hosting a Holiday Music and Light Show starting November 26, and all throughout December. Experience the Magic of Lights - a dazzling show of over 10,000 lights, and 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs making it one of the largest light shows in the county.
LARAMIE, WY
Meet Santa & Pistol Pete at Univ. of Wyoming’s Holiday Open House

The University of Wyoming Foundation will be hosting a Holiday Open House this December!. President Ed Seidel and his partner, Dr. Gabrielle Allen, will be hosting the Holiday Open House Monday, December 5, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families, and members of the Laramie community.
LARAMIE, WY
Cheers! Cheyenne Restaurant To Celebrate It’s 80th Birthday.

The Albany in Downtown Cheyenne made a post on their social media accounts yesterday about their upcoming 80th birthday in Cheyenne. That's a pretty big accomplishment! We probably can't count many businesses that have been around in Cheyenne for 80 years. I mean, sure there probably are, but not that many. Remember, we've only been a state for 132 years. So, Wyoming was just a baby when The Albany opened their doors.
CHEYENNE, WY
Here’s How Eating Nachos Navidad Gives Back to Wyoming Communities

As winter rolls into Wyoming (or - you know - blows its way into Wyoming), I start looking forward to the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. And here in my family, one of the things I look forward to most is the return of the Nachos Navidad at Taco Johns. I mean - it's practically a holiday institution. So, I was already super pumped for the return of those cheerful holiday nachos, but I just found out that when I chow down on the delicious dish, I'm also donating to local charities.
WYOMING STATE
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked

Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Pianist Will Represent Wyoming For The Northwest Division

Laramie native and pianist Caroline Henson will compete as a Northwest Division Finalist in the Music Teachers National Association, and the winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals, according to a release. Caroline, a Taiwanese-American, the daughter of Olen Henson and Sandy Hsu, will represent Wyoming...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings

The Laramie Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the LPD Facebook page:. Thoughts to the Colorado Springs community while they deal with the tragedy of the mass shooting...
LARAMIE, WY
Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
CHEYENNE, WY
Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. Boise State

LARAMIE -- Well, that hurt. Lining up at the visitor's 21-yard line with 45 ticks remaining on the clock after receiving a gift of a fumble, Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons -- making his first-career start -- took the shotgun snap, looked to his right and fired the ball toward the end zone.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16

According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
WYOMING STATE
