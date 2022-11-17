Read full article on original website
Laramie Range Ford Is Inviting You To Have Breakfast With Santa
What better way to start the day other than having breakfast with Santa? Do you think Santa likes some whipped cream on his pancake? Imagine it getting on his beard and we wouldn't even realize it. The Laramie Range Ford is continuing their tradition with their 16th Annual Breakfast With...
This Weekend in Laramie: Bazaar, Aurora, and Live Music
It's been a really cold week, hasn't it? But the weather cannot stop us from spending a fun-filled weekend. There are quite a number of fun events happening this week in Laramie and you should definitely check them out!. Friday, November 18. Open Mic Poetry at Night Heron. This is...
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC
Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
Don’t Be A Scrooge, Check Out Cheyenne Little Theatre’s Holiday Performance
Now, no one here wants to be a Scrooge this holiday season, especially with the idea that you could get a lump of coal! And, Wyoming has the best coal in the country, so Santa won't have to go too far to pick up a load to dump in your stocking. Let's try to avoid that this year, why don't we?
Chilly Start To The Weekend In Cheyenne. Let’s Warm Up With These Events
We've made it to the weekend. How are you feeling? The sub-zero temps were great this morning. My key didn't want to work to get into the office this morning. I felt sympathetic and was like, "same, key, same". But, alas, we've made it to Friday, so now we have the motivation to get over the cold snap and look forward to some fun this weekend. Check out these events.
Hey Laramie, Come and Dance With the Lights Next Week
More than just a light show, the Wyoming Territorial Prison will be hosting a Holiday Music and Light Show starting November 26, and all throughout December. Experience the Magic of Lights - a dazzling show of over 10,000 lights, and 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs making it one of the largest light shows in the county.
Hey Laramie: Join The Eppson Center’s Thanksgiving Dinner
The Eppson Center is inviting community members of all ages to enjoy a meal together this Thanksgiving!. The 25th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be happening this November 24, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The event will be absolutely free, for all ages to enjoy, and dine together. With...
Meet Santa & Pistol Pete at Univ. of Wyoming’s Holiday Open House
The University of Wyoming Foundation will be hosting a Holiday Open House this December!. President Ed Seidel and his partner, Dr. Gabrielle Allen, will be hosting the Holiday Open House Monday, December 5, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families, and members of the Laramie community.
Pass The Jam. The Lincoln To Host Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam Black Friday
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of the year that we all sit around with loved ones(or forced loved ones) and enjoy a great meal, some football and probably a fight or two about politics. We also can't forget about the drunk uncle, either(wait, am I the drunk uncle now?). It's an American tradition.
Cheers! Cheyenne Restaurant To Celebrate It’s 80th Birthday.
The Albany in Downtown Cheyenne made a post on their social media accounts yesterday about their upcoming 80th birthday in Cheyenne. That's a pretty big accomplishment! We probably can't count many businesses that have been around in Cheyenne for 80 years. I mean, sure there probably are, but not that many. Remember, we've only been a state for 132 years. So, Wyoming was just a baby when The Albany opened their doors.
Here’s How Eating Nachos Navidad Gives Back to Wyoming Communities
As winter rolls into Wyoming (or - you know - blows its way into Wyoming), I start looking forward to the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. And here in my family, one of the things I look forward to most is the return of the Nachos Navidad at Taco Johns. I mean - it's practically a holiday institution. So, I was already super pumped for the return of those cheerful holiday nachos, but I just found out that when I chow down on the delicious dish, I'm also donating to local charities.
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
Laramie Pianist Will Represent Wyoming For The Northwest Division
Laramie native and pianist Caroline Henson will compete as a Northwest Division Finalist in the Music Teachers National Association, and the winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals, according to a release. Caroline, a Taiwanese-American, the daughter of Olen Henson and Sandy Hsu, will represent Wyoming...
Laramie Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Laramie Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the LPD Facebook page:. Thoughts to the Colorado Springs community while they deal with the tragedy of the mass shooting...
Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
-20 Windchills, Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected In SE Wyoming
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from some areas of southeast Wyoming starting on Wednesday night and going into Friday morning. Cheyenne and Laramie are so far just outside of the advisory area. But the summit on interstate 80 is included, as are many higher elevations in the. That's...
Ten Dollar Permits Available for Christmas Tree Cuttings in Medicine Bow
It's the age-old argument: When is it acceptable to put up the tree?. A wife votes NOW!! Her husband pleads, "Not until the Thanksgiving turkey's been had." If you find yourself in the pro-NOW camp (married, single, whatever)... Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Medicine Bow National Forests are...
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. Boise State
LARAMIE -- Well, that hurt. Lining up at the visitor's 21-yard line with 45 ticks remaining on the clock after receiving a gift of a fumble, Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons -- making his first-career start -- took the shotgun snap, looked to his right and fired the ball toward the end zone.
Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16
According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
