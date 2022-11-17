ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
CHICAGO, IL
Zach Wilson Mocked as Worst Starting QB in NFL as Jets Lose to Patriots on PR TD

The start of Sunday's matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots was delayed for 10 minutes because of technical difficulties. Not that Zach Wilson and the Jets offense ever really started playing. Wilson was horrendous in Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Patriots, finishing 9-of-22 for 77 yards...
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'

The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

It was a potentially frustrating day for fantasy managers on Sunday, with some of the highest-scoring players rostered in less than half of leagues. For instance, those who started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (who is rostered in 100 percent of leagues) were less than pleased to see backup Samaje Perine vulture multiple touchdowns, ending up with three for 30.20 points, making him the second-highest-scoring fantasy receiver on the week. (Mixon scored 9.20 points.)
MICHIGAN STATE
Melvin Gordon III Waived by Broncos; Had 5 Fumbles in 10 Games

The Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon III. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move and added that "Gordon's fumbles proved too much" this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has run for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries but fumbled the ball five times in...
DENVER, CO
Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 11 Results

The Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL this season at 1-8-1, and then there are eight teams with three wins. So, there could be quite a bit of movement near the bottom of the standings over the next seven weeks. That's important, too, because it will determine...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality

With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours

A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
CLEVELAND, OH

