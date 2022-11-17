Read full article on original website
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
Zach Wilson Mocked as Worst Starting QB in NFL as Jets Lose to Patriots on PR TD
The start of Sunday's matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots was delayed for 10 minutes because of technical difficulties. Not that Zach Wilson and the Jets offense ever really started playing. Wilson was horrendous in Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Patriots, finishing 9-of-22 for 77 yards...
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'
The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Broncos waive Melvin Gordon, Chargers/Chiefs recap and Cordarrelle Patterson appreciation
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens give an update on the news following Week 11 in the NFL, including a recap of the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, before searching through the waiver wire for Week 12 recommendations.
Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
It was a potentially frustrating day for fantasy managers on Sunday, with some of the highest-scoring players rostered in less than half of leagues. For instance, those who started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (who is rostered in 100 percent of leagues) were less than pleased to see backup Samaje Perine vulture multiple touchdowns, ending up with three for 30.20 points, making him the second-highest-scoring fantasy receiver on the week. (Mixon scored 9.20 points.)
Melvin Gordon III Waived by Broncos; Had 5 Fumbles in 10 Games
The Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon III. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move and added that "Gordon's fumbles proved too much" this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has run for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries but fumbled the ball five times in...
Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the...
'Terrible' Cardinals Defense Ripped by NFL Twitter in Loss to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
Entering this week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers weren't exactly lighting it up on offense, averaging just 22.0 points per game. However, the Cardinals made the 49ers look like world-beaters in a 38-10 blowout loss at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Arizona (4-7)...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 12
The second half of the 2022 NFL season is heating up, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Here's a look at where things stand as we turn the page to Week 12, as well as matchups to keep an eye on. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1 2....
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Diagnosed with Torn MCL; Will Need Surgery on Injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is reportedly believed to have a torn MCL after leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Monday, noting Pitts will require surgery but is getting a second opinion before deciding on a course of action. The...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 11 Results
The Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL this season at 1-8-1, and then there are eight teams with three wins. So, there could be quite a bit of movement near the bottom of the standings over the next seven weeks. That's important, too, because it will determine...
Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality
With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Rookies Pacheco, Moore Make Already-Explosive Chiefs Offense Even More Dangerous
The Hall of Fame connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce steals the show every single week for the Kansas City Chiefs. They did so again Sunday during the Chiefs' last-minute comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers when the two hooked up for a game-winning 17-yard score.
Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours
A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
Hendon Hooker's Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Tennessee's Loss to South Carolina
Hendon Hooker's Tennessee career is over. announced the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's loss to South Carolina, ending his season. "Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future," the announcement said.
Taylor Heinicke to Remain Commanders' QB1; Carson Wentz Informed of Move
Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Sunday after a win over the Houston Texans. Earlier Sunday, it was reported Heinicke would keep the job "as he continues to play well and the team keeps winning," according to ESPN's John Keim.
Commanders' Jamin Davis Fined $10.6K for Uncalled Facemask on Eagles' Dallas Goedert
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness after grabbing the face mask of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Monday's game, per ESPN's Tim McManus. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Washington's 32-21 win, but it went uncalled. Had the referees thrown the...
Steelers' George Pickens Ejected for Unnecessary Roughness in Loss to Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was removed from Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a dangerous play he made late in the fourth quarter. During an onside kick in the final minute, Pickens made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals returner Tyler Boyd when he recovered the...
Report: EA Sports Expected to Delay Return of College Football Video Game Until 2024
EA Sports is reportedly going to announce some disheartening news for gamers excited about the return of the company's college football franchise. According to insider Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA will announce Tuesday that it is delaying the release of EA Sports College Football until 2024. Brown added more...
Micah Parson Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys After Blowout Win over Vikings
Micah Parsons had five quarterback hits, four tackles, two sacks and one recruitment pitch on Sunday. After helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominant 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the pass-rusher took to Twitter to recruit Odell Beckham Jr.:. So did cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive end DeMarcus...
