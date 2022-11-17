Read full article on original website
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!'
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson isn't holding back his prediction for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd 'Best Take Ever!'
Colin Cowherd jokes that Aaron Rodgers and the Seattle Seahawks community are a trade match. He could "live in a tent'' and drink "psychedelic tea,'' the host says.
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Micah Parsons & Odell Beckham Jr. Review Cowboys (OBJ Future Employer?) Win at Vikings: 'Krazy'
Responding to Odell Beckham's "(Dallas) went krazy'' tweet as OBJ reviewed the win at Minnesota, recruiter Micah Parsons replied, "Come on (and sign with the Cowboys) then!''
Colt McCoy set to start for Arizona in Week 11
According to reports, it appears that QB Colt McCoy will start under center for the Cardinals against the 49ers in Week 11. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) With Kyler Murray continuing to deal with a lingering hamstring injury, McCoy should get a chance to prove his worth for the second consecutive week. He was solid for Arizona in Week 10, passing for 238 yards and a touchdown, though the 49ers' defense presents as a much more tantalizing opponent. McCoy cannot confidently be a recommended fantasy play in any format.
Former Cubs Catcher Contreras to the Cardinals Rumor is Gaining Momentum
The rumor that former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras may sign with the St. Louis Cardinals is gaining momentum.
Cowboys: Sign OBJ Or 'Shut Up'; What Jerry Critics Don't Get
Deadspin, demonstrating a lack of manners, writes, "Hey Jerry ... sign OBJ or shut up!'' Unfortunately for the Cowboys, what's unfolding is far more complex than that.
Chase Young (knee) officially activated from IR
The Washington Commanders officially activated DE Chase Young from injured reserve ahead of their Week 12 matchup. (Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter) Young may finally be looking at a return to game action on Sunday against the Falcons. The timing seems right, as Washington has shockingly worked their way back to a 6-5 record and currently find themselves in playoff contention. Anything Young is able to give the Commanders' stout d-line will be a nice boost for their defense. The Commanders are in a great position to make a run in the NFC.
Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams Expected to Play vs. Broncos
Las Vegas hopes the star wideout can help stop a three-game skid.
Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence leaving rest of 2021 QB class in the dust
The 2021 NFL Draft was defined by a historic and unprecedented wave of investment at the quarterback position. After the top three picks were all passers for the second time ever (joining only the 1999 class), a record-breaking eight quarterbacks were taken in the top 70 picks. More than a...
Melvin Gordon III waived by Broncos on Monday
Gordon's tenure with Denver comes to an untimely end, and a fresh start will be provided for both him and the team. He was effective with the team the past couple of seasons, but durability issues and continued fumbling concerns pushed him out of favor in HC Nathaniel Hackett's new regime. Gordon will have a good chance of signing on with another team in short order, possibly with a contending franchise as a depth-piece.
Kyle Pitts (knee) officially headed to IR
The Atlanta Falcons have officially placed Kyle Pitts on injured reserve with a torn MCL and he will be out indefinitely. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The writing could be on the wall for Pitts' 2022 season, and he is expected to have surgery in the coming days. Pitts has not lived up to expectations since being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The underwhelming production has not been entirely his fault, as he has played with subpar QBs and been utilized poorly by his coaching staff. Pitts will remain a strong dynasty hold simply due to his age and upside if he gets more opportunities in the future.
Justin Fields (shoulder) considered day-to-day
"We'll see where he is on Wednesday," Eberflus said. Fields was in clear discomfort on his non-throwing shoulder following Sunday's loss against the Falcons. His status at practice will be worth monitoring this week. Trevor Siemian is the backup if Fields is to have to miss time.
Colt McCoy not on injury report for Monday
Colt McCoy is not on Arizona's injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) McCoy was dealing with a knee issue that initially jeopardized his status for Monday, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report and is presumably set to play on Monday. The status of Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains up in the air still, so it's unknown if the veteran will get the start or not.
Jameson Williams (knee) designated to return from IR
This is massive news for Jared Goff and company, as the Lions have been battling WR injuries over the past few weeks. There is now a chance that Williams could return for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bills. If Williams is still floating around on any league waiver wires, now is the time to pick the rookie up.
Kyler Murray (hamstring) unlikely to play on MNF
Murray is technically listed as questionable for the matchup though it sounds like he is on the wrong side of that mark to face San Francisco. He remained hampered by a hamstring injury all week and is likely to spend another game on the sidelines. As of now, QB Colt McCoy is set to start for the second consecutive week, though this time in a much more difficult matchup with the niners. His presence would be a downgrade for all of the Cardinals' skill-position players.
Brett Maher puts on kicking masterclass in Week 11 win
Brett Maher went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts (27, 53, 60 and 50 yards) and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. It was a career day for Maher, who nailed three field goals from longer than 50 yards while going perfect on eight tries. The kicker has been a solid fantasy option as of late, and this performance only further solidified that. If this offense continues to put up points, Maher will stay fantasy relevant.
