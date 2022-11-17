Read full article on original website
Campus Times
How to survive Thanksgiving with your family
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I always love this time of year. Thanksgiving gives us (specifically, stressed-out college students) the chance to return home and see our families. We get to eat edible food, fall asleep in the comfort of our own beds, and enjoy being in a space that isn’t 90 degrees too hot.
How To Handle Those Family Power Struggles This Holiday Season
When Mike was growing up, his father carved the turkey every Thanksgiving. It was a family tradition that had been passed down from father-to-father for several generations. Or at least that’s how he felt. He even had a special carving knife that was brought out only for the occasion. So, when the time came for Mike to host his first Thanksgiving at his home, he was eager to take on his role as the new family bird-carver. Until, that is, he came into the kitchen and saw his father-in-law sharpening the knives. When he attempted to lodge a protest with his wife, Mike was met with a look of bewilderment. “Dad always carves the turkey,” she told him. “It’s tradition.”
momcollective.com
Embracing Holiday Traditions with Our Changing Family
Over the years our family has changed, as all families do. It has grown and lost members and moved around. We’ve tried to adjust our family holiday traditions embracing the changes. Being all together isn’t as straight forward as it once was! The family and extended family is now...
My Partner Always Defers to His Family When Planning Holidays
My partner always defers to his parents and older brother when planning holidays. He and I would love to host or at least just not have to travel every time. His brother says work is too busy for him to take time off, and the parents guilt my partner into making the trip. How do I get him to stand up for what we want?
Scrubs Magazine
A Guide To Nursing On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving. It is a day where loved ones come together to enjoy a meal consisting of cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and lots of other delicious treats. There’s no school around this holiday, and most people get to take the weekend off from work. For nurses and other medical staff, however, viruses and injuries do not understand what holidays are. In fact, people often become injured in accidents during the holidays.
Grandpa fed a hungry fox in his backyard once and now a family of foxes visit him every night
The video shows the animal returning with his whole family, all in anticipation of some food.
Woman Berated by Boyfriend for Not Eating Outside With His Family in 45 Degree Weather
84% of parents think that family meals are important, but only 50% of family dinners are actually spent with everyone together. But one family has a pretty good habit of eating together. Where they eat is causing an issue for one girl.
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?
This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. My name is Angela and I am a 40-year-old single woman living and working in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I have one adult daughter, a granddaughter, and a son-in-law. My friends consist of several layers. I have some I've known 20 years, some 10, some 5, and some fewer than that. Although my circle is not a large one, it is a valuable one full of quality people. My friends say I'm fun and hilarious. I'm outgoing, talk to strangers, and enjoy meeting new people. I like hearing their stories and learning about other cultures and just life, in general. But I am bored.
momcollective.com
Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience
Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband
This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
momcollective.com
A Different Way to Think About Thanksgiving
Has anyone else found themselves rethinking holiday celebrations since having a kid?. Do we want to celebrate “X”? What does this holiday mean to us? How will we explain this to our kids? And am I okay with why this holiday exists or the roots and values tied to it?
Opinion/Leedom: The holiday season brings with it traditions - and some changes
We’re Americans, and we’re entering a time when traditions are all over our land. One of them is eating too much. The so-called holidays are times to open the squeaky cabinet drawer where Grandma’s and Aunt Hilda’s recipes have weathered yet another year in their three-by-five metal boxes that have rusted at corners. The holidays are the time of year to bake mince pies and cranberry bread. They’re traditions that date back to whom and when is...
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Libby Questioned by Fans After Tense Family Scenes
After the scenes of Libby Potthast and Andrei Castravet, one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan wrote: "I can't stand her sisters but they're right."
Thanksgiving, family, love and food
For this Thanksgiving holiday, musician and "Song Exploder" host Hrishikesh Hirway offers his thoughts on how food – including his mom's Mango Pie recipe – brings people together as an instrument of love.
BET
‘That’s One Of My Dreams’ Future Speaks About Marriage
Future is looking for permanent love and commitment– maybe. During an interview with Billboard on Thursday, the Atlanta rapper says the only thing missing in his life is a woman he can spend the rest of it with. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d...
Faith | At Thanksgiving, let’s remember why we’re grateful
If you’re looking forward to a fabulous feast at Thanksgiving, there’s more to the day than good food. Find out why we give thanks.
90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes Are Parents! See Baby Aleesi’s Cutest Pictures
90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aleesi, and she is gorgeous!. “We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” the TLC couple told Us Weekly following her arrival on November 16. “As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”
I turned bedtime fights into next-level slumber-party fun. It makes parenting more enjoyable.
The author turned bedtime into a game by pretending her kids are checking in at a hotel. She says that as a solo parent, games make parenting easier.
pethelpful.com
Lab's Reaction to Learning He's Going to His Grandparents Is the Best
Everyone loves going over to grandma and grandpa's house for a visit. It's the place to go when you want to be spoiled and stuffed with delicious food. This is the case for humans and dogs alike—many dogs have a uniquely special bond with their grandparents, just like this pup.
