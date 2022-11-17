Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WKRC
Here's what needs to happen for UC, OSU to clinch spots in respective league title games
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Thanks to an improbable upset the University of Cincinnati football team has the inside track on not only playing in its conference title game, but also hosting it at Nippert Stadium, and for Ohio State, it comes down to a rivalry game... again. Navy upset No. 17...
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
WKRC
NKU falls in Florida Gulf Coast opener
ESTERO, Fla. (WKRC) – Northern Kentucky standout Marques Warrick joined the 1,000-point club for his NKU career, but the celebration was cut short as Florida Gulf Coast knocked off the Norse by an 82-61 margin in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena on Monday night.
WKRC
Make epic memories this holiday season
With December around the corner, it's time to create a home that will be merry and bright. Check-out Watson's upcoming Black Friday sale to find everything you need to entertain family and friends and create epic memories. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater,...
WKRC
Second-annual beer and fowling festival held in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Beer, Booze and Bonks Festival took over the Fowling Warehouse in Oakley this weekend. The event combines the game of fowling, which is bowling with a football, with beer from local breweries. The organizers of the event say it's very curated. They choose their favorite local breweries and asked them to make their most popular beer.
WKRC
Local US Men's National Soccer Team fans prepare to show out Friday following tied game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The US Men's National Soccer Team's World Cup journey is underway. It's been eight years since they've been in the mix on soccer's biggest stage. Team USA came out with a bang, dominating in the first half, but in the second half, they brought a different energy. Walker Zimmerman conceded a penalty and Gareth Bale leveled the score.
WKRC
Dozens brave the cold to participate in annual Straight Street Hill Climb
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people took on quite the challenge Sunday morning in the middle of cold temperatures: the Straight Street Hill Climb. The event has been going on for 46 years and challenges people to make their way up one of the city’s steepest inclines. It’s traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
WKRC
Cincinnati seeks to sell rail line for $1.6 billion to help pay for infrastructure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The board overseeing the rail line that the City of Cincinnati has owned for more than 140 years officially began plans Monday to sell the 330 miles of track for more than $1.6 billion. The city has historically leased the rail line that stretches through the...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WKRC
Black Friday sale at Advanced Cosmetic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center is dedicated to providing patients with professional, personalized care. Its team works together to ensure optimal outcomes with all its cosmetic procedures. Now through Sunday, Nov. 27, Advanced Cosmetics is offering a Botox Black Friday sale - $9.98/Unit.
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WKRC
How to stay safe from sickness this holiday season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new survey asked dozens of viral experts how to stay well this holiday season. With so many illnesses circulating right now, you might be curious to know the latest on what infectious disease specialists say they are concerned about this season -- and what to do to try and avoid getting sick.
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
WKRC
Why you can't miss Watson's Black Friday event this year
Have you mapped out your Black Friday shopping strategy yet? Watson's Black Friday Event returns to all showrooms on Friday, Nov. 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. with deals you just can't miss. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room and patio furniture,...
WKRC
Gas prices fall in every state, drop nearly a dime in Cincinnati ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the last week gas prices dropped in every state around the country, according to GasBuddy, and locally they fell about a dime. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went down 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71 on Monday. Prices in Cincinnati were 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet 49 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
WKRC
Beauty of Black culture takes center stage at AfroSwag Show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The beauty of Black culture took center stage Saturday. The AfroSwag Show at the Duke Energy Convention Center focused on natural hair styles, fashion, and art. Some of Cincinnati's top natural hair stylists showed off unique ways to incorporate twists, braids, and locs. Fashion designers also gave...
WKRC
Educator of the Week puts kids' mental health over academics
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week was nominated for his authenticity in the classroom. Eric Hagen is an eighth-grade social studies teacher at West Clermont Middle School. He was inspired to start teaching after hating school for the most part growing up. "I came in with...
WKRC
2 hospitalized after house fire in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Evanston Sunday afternoon. Officials say that a fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Lincoln Avenue Sunday. The fire was knocked down after 60 firefighters came to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke...
Comments / 0