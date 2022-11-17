Read full article on original website
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
AC’s Bar 32 Launches Chocolate Golden Ticket-Inspired Contest
Winner of the Candy Bar Contest Receives Two Taylor Swift Concert Tickets. Bar 32 is giving Taylor Swift fans a chance to win two tickets to the megastar’s upcoming concert in Philadelphia by launching a “Golden Ticket”- inspired candy bar contest. “Instead of a Golden Ticket, we’re...
