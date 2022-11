Ocean City Pops Orchestra Performs Special Holiday Show on Saturday. Ocean City’s small-town version of “Black Friday” takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. Christmas in the Downtown – “Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue” – goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature carolers and performers along downtown Asbury Avenue between Sixth Street and 14th Street.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO