Read full article on original website
Related
This Weekend in Laramie: Bazaar, Aurora, and Live Music
It's been a really cold week, hasn't it? But the weather cannot stop us from spending a fun-filled weekend. There are quite a number of fun events happening this week in Laramie and you should definitely check them out!. Friday, November 18. Open Mic Poetry at Night Heron. This is...
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC
Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
Don’t Be A Scrooge, Check Out Cheyenne Little Theatre’s Holiday Performance
Now, no one here wants to be a Scrooge this holiday season, especially with the idea that you could get a lump of coal! And, Wyoming has the best coal in the country, so Santa won't have to go too far to pick up a load to dump in your stocking. Let's try to avoid that this year, why don't we?
Chilly Start To The Weekend In Cheyenne. Let’s Warm Up With These Events
We've made it to the weekend. How are you feeling? The sub-zero temps were great this morning. My key didn't want to work to get into the office this morning. I felt sympathetic and was like, "same, key, same". But, alas, we've made it to Friday, so now we have the motivation to get over the cold snap and look forward to some fun this weekend. Check out these events.
Hey Laramie, Come and Dance With the Lights Next Week
More than just a light show, the Wyoming Territorial Prison will be hosting a Holiday Music and Light Show starting November 26, and all throughout December. Experience the Magic of Lights - a dazzling show of over 10,000 lights, and 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs making it one of the largest light shows in the county.
Here’s How Eating Nachos Navidad Gives Back to Wyoming Communities
As winter rolls into Wyoming (or - you know - blows its way into Wyoming), I start looking forward to the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays. And here in my family, one of the things I look forward to most is the return of the Nachos Navidad at Taco Johns. I mean - it's practically a holiday institution. So, I was already super pumped for the return of those cheerful holiday nachos, but I just found out that when I chow down on the delicious dish, I'm also donating to local charities.
Hey Laramie: Join The Eppson Center’s Thanksgiving Dinner
The Eppson Center is inviting community members of all ages to enjoy a meal together this Thanksgiving!. The 25th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be happening this November 24, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The event will be absolutely free, for all ages to enjoy, and dine together. With...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Pass The Jam. The Lincoln To Host Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam Black Friday
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of the year that we all sit around with loved ones(or forced loved ones) and enjoy a great meal, some football and probably a fight or two about politics. We also can't forget about the drunk uncle, either(wait, am I the drunk uncle now?). It's an American tradition.
A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie
It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
Cheers! Cheyenne Restaurant To Celebrate It’s 80th Birthday.
The Albany in Downtown Cheyenne made a post on their social media accounts yesterday about their upcoming 80th birthday in Cheyenne. That's a pretty big accomplishment! We probably can't count many businesses that have been around in Cheyenne for 80 years. I mean, sure there probably are, but not that many. Remember, we've only been a state for 132 years. So, Wyoming was just a baby when The Albany opened their doors.
Needs Inc. Executive Director Leaves Position
Needs Inc. Food Pantry does a ton of good for our community. There are so many people that depend on Needs Inc. for their next meal. It's really under-recognized for its contributions to Cheyenne and Laramie County. They make sure that families aren't turned away and help create meal kits during the holidays so families that may otherwise not be able to afford a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, have the means to do so.
All the Ho-Ho-Holiday Events Happening in Laramie
The cold can never keep Laramie away from doing fun activities, especially this Holiday season! Known for being a winter wonderland due to our snow, it is only fitting that we put on a bunch of Winter Wonderland events in the winter. Laramie has a lot of fun activities this...
Laramie Pianist Will Represent Wyoming For The Northwest Division
Laramie native and pianist Caroline Henson will compete as a Northwest Division Finalist in the Music Teachers National Association, and the winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals, according to a release. Caroline, a Taiwanese-American, the daughter of Olen Henson and Sandy Hsu, will represent Wyoming...
This Weekend In Laramie…Trains, Stars, and Holiday Bazaars!
The holiday season is jingling its way to us! How's that shopping going? Still not done yet? Well, this weekend is absolutely perfect for you! We have a couple of holiday bazaars and a book sale coming up! Maybe you'll be able to find something then? Make sure to go visit!
YOU’RE INVITED: To This First Annual Gratitude Banquet in Laramie
The Laramie Range Ford Family is excited to invite you to their first annual Gratitude Banquet for local first responders! As a heartfelt thank you for serving our little community year-round, they would like to serve our first responders, military personnel, medical personnel & their families on the evening of November 16th!
Laramie Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Laramie Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the LPD Facebook page:. Thoughts to the Colorado Springs community while they deal with the tragedy of the mass shooting...
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Grab Those Santa Costumes, Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Back
This is one of my favorite winter events that we have in Cheyenne, the annual Running of the Santas 0.5k. So, grab your best Santa suit, some buddies, and some Holiday Cheer. This year's Running of the Santas will take place December 3rd at 1 PM. The starting at 1 PM with registration starting at 12:15. The race itself will kick off at 15th and Bent with the finish line being in front of Accomplice Beer Co.
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0